DANVILLE — Danville Area School District Acting Superintendent Harry Mathias said Friday afternoon that "the principals and police are continuing to investigate the anonymous threat received in the High School on Thursday afternoon."
Mathias said "there is nothing new to report, but now we feel we can return back to normal on Monday."
The district had reverted to a "flexible instruction" day on Friday, meaning remote learning for students, with staff still reporting to work.
All this was done "at an abundance of caution," Mathias said.
The threat was written and did not specify what school, Mathias explained.