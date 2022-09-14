DANVILLE — For the first time in Danville history, a Future Farmers of America (FFA) team of four students are going to the National Competition for horse judging this fall in Indianapolis.
Teammates Sophia Napierski-Hamilton, 18, Katelyn Clemens, 16, Amanda Rapp 15, and Bella Moore, 17, have grown up, in some cases, on farms with horses.
Napierski-Hamilton is in college now, Wilson College.
"I've been riding for 7 years. I do not come originally from a farming background. But ever since I was a kid I wanted to ride horses. By 12, it was like I had a horse attached to my hip," she said.
Like her teammates, Napierski-Hamilton had much to learn about judging, such as knowing about a horses' body condition. the proper build of a working horse, depending on the class. Judges have to learn the good, the bad, the pros and cons of each kind of horse, she said.
Clemens lives on a 138-acre farm. "I own four big horses on my own and have a miniature breeding business with my mom.
"Mom had me in the saddle when I was just a baby. So I've been around horses all my life," Clemens said.
She was in the Shamokin Area School District and transferred to Danville "because of their FFA," she said.
She is currently the secretary of the Danville FFA.
Moore was raised on a farm.
"I've had horses since i was 6 years old," she said Tuesday.
On her parent's farm, she said, "all we had were horses, so it came quite naturally to see a horse and judge its health." As part of judging, she said she had to learn how a horse is built and how they are structured.
Rapp said she also grew up with horses, "and that has helped her to understand and judge their health."
How the competition works
Michael Shultz is one of the FFA advisers. "This will be my 18th year teaching ag and advising the FFA here at Danville," he said.
The Danville FFA Horse Evaluation team placed first in the state of Pennsylvania at FFA Activities Week in June at Penn State University. They will represent Pennsylvania in the National FFA Horse Evaluation competition in Indianapolis, where they will compete against teams from across the United States in October.
"There is not a weak link in the team. Out of 94 competitors at Horse Evaluation Career Development Event at FFA Activities Week in June, they all placed in the top 20," Shultz said. "It is hard to field a team where all four members are that consistent.'
He also has some thoughts about what makes the team of championship caliber.
As a group, he said, "this team has been working with horses most of their lives. They haven't just had a side interest in horses — their lives in many ways revolve around their horse activities.
"All four girls have been competing with their horses with a variety of other organizations for years — this isn't their first rodeo! They all have a wealth of knowledge and experience to draw from when completing the individual components of the competition, such as Tack ID and horse anatomy."
Even with all of their strengths as individuals, Shultz thinks the team can really shine in the team component of the contest.
"With the team component, they are given a problem scenario, and are given 10 minutes to discuss their remedies to the problem as a team," Shultz said. "They then have 10 minutes to collectively come up with a solution, and 10 more minutes to propose their solution to the judges."
Class Acts is a weekly feature highlighting students, teachers, programs and projects at Valley school districts. Email suggestions for future stories to news@dailyitem.com.