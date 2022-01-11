DANVILLE — An 18-year-old from Danville is facing charges of rape and a dozen related counts for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old girl about a dozen times over two occasions last week, state police allege.
The criminal complaint, filed in the office of District Judge Marvin Shrawder, also alleges Joseph Andrew Kriner, of 24 Kriner St., gave the girl marijuana and alcohol before they had intercourse.
The girl, who said Kriner was her boyfriend, was unconscious during at least some of the sexual assaults, which occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 2 and 6 at the girl's house, according to the complaint filed by criminal investigator Trooper Tyler Watson of state police at Milton. Police said a witness spotted Kriner climbing out of the girl's bedroom window.
It was the second arrest for Kriner on similar charges related to the girl. According to police, he was told after his Oct. 14 arrest as a juvenile that he was supposed to have no contact with the girl. He turned 18 on Nov. 15.
During his interview with police last week, the complaint states, Kriner said he understood he was not supposed to be around the girl, "and that he knew he was going to jail, but it was just a matter of time."
He also admitted to sending a lewd photo to the girl's phone, police said.
The complaint, with the victim's name redacted because of the nature of the offense and because she is a minor, also includes a Jan. 3 text conversation between the two in which Kriner told her not to tell anyone they had sex because "I don't want to get locked up."
Kriner, who was jailed in lieu of $150,000 straight bail, is charged with rape, rape of a substantially impaired person, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, three counts of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault of an unconscious person, indecent assault of a substantially impaired person, indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, corruption of minors, child pornography and unlawful contact with a minor.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Shrawder on Jan. 20 at 9 a.m.