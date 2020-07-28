DANVILLE — Danville Area School District officials will host six virtual meetings to allow parents to review the district's three-tiered reopening plan.
John Bickhart, director of Curriculum, Instruction & Technology and Jeffrey Ryan, director of Information Technology is preparing and purchasing the hardware and software to enable a system of high quality online learning. Much of the software will be available for the traditional classroom model as well.
The district has scheduled Zoom Academic Informational Meetings with Dr. Bickhart where parents may log on using links that can be found on the district website to ask questions regarding the three instructional models. The meetings will be: 4:30-6 p.m., on Wednesday, July 29; noon-1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 30; 9-10:30 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 3; 5-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4; and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
