DANVILLE — The contributions made by females in the military are being recognized during Memorial Day events Monday in Danville, according to Doug Resseguie, former Montour County veterans affairs officer.
This year, the Memorial Day Planning Committee decided to salute female veterans. The following guests were selected: U.S. Navy veteran Deb Bausch, parade marshal; U.S. Marine Corps veteran Eileen Chapman, Col.(Ret.), guest speaker; U.S. Army veteran Ann Thieman, chaplain; and U.S. Air Force veteran Wendy Warfield, MSgt (Ret.), honored decorated veteran.
Members of Scout Troop 4077, an all-girl Scout troop, will hold the banner leading the veterans in the parade. In addition, they will hold the U.S. and state flags on the Civil War Monument during the Memorial Park Ceremony.
Dannville’s Memorial Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the bridge next to Riverfront Park to honor those lost and buried at sea. From that point, the parade will advance from Front Street down Mill Street to Bloom Road and ending at Memorial Park. At Memorial Park, a program will be presented that will allow those present to remember all veterans whose sacrifices have helped to preserve our basic rights and freedoms.
Parade marchers, vehicles, Scouts, floats, fire trucks and other parade participants will assemble on West Front Street next to the river.
This is a change from past parades to alleviate congestion on West Market Street.
All veterans and military vehicles are welcome to participate in the parade. Military vehicles can line up next to the courthouse on West Market Street. Veterans marching in the parade can continue to assemble in the bank parking lot next to the courthouse and join in the parade when it passes. A van will be available from rabbittransit to haul any veteran unable to walk in the parade or who would like to watch the bridge ceremony. The van will load veterans from 9 a.m to 9:30 a.m. next to the courthouse and will proceed to the bridge for the ceremony at 10 a.m.