DANVILLE — Dr. Molly Nied, currently the executive director of the Danville Area Community Center (DACC), will be formally named the new superintendent of the Danville Area School District at the Oct. 10 school board meeting.
Nied's salary will be $145,000 and her contract will run for four-and-a-half years until June 30, 2027, said acting Superintendent Harry Mathias at a Monday night work session of the school board.
"After the interviews (there were 11 viable candidates)," Mathias said, "we collected all the data, and although we had a second round of interviews scheduled for the 26th the board members present at the meeting decided collectively that one candidate stood out."
Nied is scheduled to begin on Nov. 14.
Nied is a Danville High School graduate. She has been at DACC for about a year. She has also served as C.S.I.U.'s academic officer. She is also former principal of the Danville Elementary School.
Besides her salary of $145,000, there is an opportunity for 3 percent annual raises based on performance.
The formal contract will be made public on Friday, Mathias said.
Mathias's contract technically runs out Oct. 15, but there is a clause in it that will allow him to extend his time for a month at a time, this time until Nov. 13.
At the Oct. 10 meeting of the board, there will be a discussion about creating an assistant superintendent position.