DANVILLE — Property taxes will go up for Danville Area School District taxpayers.
The school board Tuesday night adopted a $44 million budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year that raises real estates taxes 3.5 percent.
As district Business Manager Bobbi Ely explained before the board gave preliminary approval to the spending plan in late April, the proposed tax hike from 13.0628 mills to 13.5099 mills would result in average increases of $55.73 a year in the Montour County portion of the district and $79.15 in the Northumberland County portion.
One mill of tax is equal to $1 in property tax levied for each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
Ely said the increase would help balance the budget and leave the district with a $7.5 million general operating fund balance to use for emergencies or increases in health care costs and pension contributions, Ely said.
Robert Buehner, who is on both Republican and Democratic ballots in the fall for one of two four-year seats on the board, did not speak during the meeting but said afterward that the increase of 3.5 percent “is an outrage in light of the face the district received a huge sum of money because of COVID.”
He said the increase would hit senior citizens hard.
Ely said in April that the additional federal funding related to COVID-19 helped balance the budget.
She said the district would cut expenses by not filling four teacher positions, a savings of approximately $476,000; not replacing three paraprofessionals, saving $91,500; using $2.3 million in COVID money; reducing equipment purchases by $200,000, and using about $255,000 in savings from refinancing 2016 bonds.
Ely also listed other ways to reduce costs: recruit students from outside cyber schools to return to Danville; research bond financing opportunities for the 2017 bond series, and continue to analyze investment opportunities.
The board raised taxes one other time in the past five years. The 2.7 percent increase in 2019 raise $390,775 toward the district’s contribution to the Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School’s proposed expansion.
Danville’s share 25 percent
The district’s share of the now $16.8 million project is $4.3 million, which is 25.57 percent of the cost based on the Danville district’s property market values compared to those in the vo-tech school’s other sending districts, said the vo-tech Business Manager Tony Lylo. Danville Area is one of six sending school districts.
Lylo and the vo-tech’s Administrative Director Ken Kryder discussed the project with the school board at the meeting. Kryder said the project was scaled back from $27 million to $16.8 million after one district — Benton Area — pulled out as a member school district and COVID hit. He said an upgrade is sorely needed.
“This is only the second major project in 53 years,” Kryder told the board. “The last one was in 2001.”
He said later, “I think we’ve kicked the can down the road long enough.”
Lylo said 10 percent of the districts’ share would have to be paid by Aug. 1 and the remainder 30 days after contracts are awarded.
He said, though, “We’re looking at a way to spread out the other 90 percent.”