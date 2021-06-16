Good evening, I want to start by thanking some important people.
First and foremost, my parents, whose endless support and guidance allowed me to grow and develop into the person I am today. Next, I would like to thank my teachers and coaches. I would not be here without their unwavering patience and dedication. I would also like to thank the entire faculty, administration, and guests for their constant encouragement of our class. Finally, thank you to my fellow classmates for allowing me to witness the immense growth we have made as a class.
Congratulations to you all for your achievements and exceptional feats. Although along the way, we have lost a dear classmate, Kyle Kizis, I think we can agree that he is very much with us here tonight.
Today's ceremony marks the end of a chapter and the beginning of a greater one. We have come so far together: from entering high school as uncertain individuals to now leaving our beloved school as the determined, bright and caring class of 2021.
We have experienced so much in these past four years. Our journey through high school has been landmarked by endless ups and downs, endless joys, and disappointments. This past year especially has challenged us in more ways than one.
We have had to navigate the school year with the constant uncertainty of what tomorrow would bring.
Would we be learning alongside our classmates, or would we be sent home to participate through our computer screens? Would sporting events continue as planned, or would our hard-earned seasons be abruptly paused?
As seniors, these worries were compounded with the foreboding sense of finality. This would be our last year as high-schoolers. It would be the last year of learning from our favorite teachers and the last year of roaming the familiar halls of our school. For many of us, it is also the last year of learning alongside classmates that we have grown up with and come to love.
Through these uncertainties and challenges, we have been forced to adapt to our new normal.
Suddenly, we were sitting six feet away from our classmates, only seeing half of our friends every other day, and wearing masks on every occasion. This was not how we imagined our last year of high school. Alongside these changes, we also started thinking about our futures. The vastness of what lay ahead and its potential were certainly daunting. We looked for sources of stability and support. We found this in our classmates, our teachers, and our families. Through all this, we continued to succeed and achieve things that no other class before us has achieved.
In a year like no other, our class has set a precedent for what can be achieved when you have the determination and ability to adapt to immense change.
In the face of adversity, we remained strong and adjusted to whatever was thrown our way. The challenges we experienced this year have taught us invaluable lessons and have given us a glimpse of the future: a journey whose twists and turns are not always predictable and where change is inevitable. As we continue on past high school, we will be faced with new challenges and obstacles.
However, I am confident that the class of 2021 has the grit and tenacity to succeed. So as we go forward, let us take with us our strength of adapting to the unknown, and remember to embrace the changes we face.
As a final thought going forward, I would like to share a quote from the great lyricist, Greg Camp: "Well, the years start coming and they don't stop coming...So much to do, so much to see... You'll never know if you don't go. You'll never shine if you don't glow."
Thank you and congratulations to the class of 2021. We did it!