A Danville woman faces homicide by vehicle charges following a fatal crash along Mile Post Road in Northumberland County last month.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Alicia Moodie, 28, of Iron Street, who is now facing felony charges of homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence following a Dec. 1 crash in Upper Augusta Township, according to state police at Stonington.
The arrest warrant was issued Thursday by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.
Stonington state police were dispatched to a crash on Mile Post Road around 5 p.m. on Dec. 1 that claimed the life of Sandra Moyer, 72, of Sunbury.
Troopers say Moodie was traveling west on Mile Post Road and attempted to negotiate a curve when she crossed over the double yellow line and struck Moyer, who died at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, a few hours after the crash.
Troopers said they spoke with Moodie when they arrived on the scene. She told authorities she was experiencing anxiety so she went for a ride, according to troopers.
According to police, Moodie said she has narcolepsy and sometimes falls asleep but she was not sure if she fell asleep while driving. Moodie told police she smokes marijuana, according to court documents. Troopers asked Moodie when she last smoked marijuana and Moodie told them she did on Nov. 30, according to court documents.
Troopers say they got search warrants for Moodie's blood and in early January the results came back showing amphetamines were present in her blood.
Moodie will appear before Toomey on the charges at a later date.