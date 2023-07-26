DANVILLE — A Danville woman faces charges for hindering an investigation into an alleged assault after she did not cooperate with police, according to court documents.
Jasmine Yeater, 31, of Kriner Street, declined to identify a male suspect who police later identified as Michael Mcadoo. Police said they later found out Yeater allowed Mcadoo to watch her children and drive her vehicle.
Following the incident, Yeater would only provide officers the name "Finesse" and "Haz," according to court documents.
Police were seeking to identify a suspect following a June 12 incident on Kriner Street. Officers said they were dispatched for an assault at around 9 p.m.
Upon arrival on the scene, officers met with the alleged victim who they said was bleeding from their left ear and complaining of head pain, lack of vision in their right eye and dizziness.
A witness told police the victim had allegedly entered the home of another individual looking for keys and a sweatshirt, according to court documents.
When the alleged victim came out of the home, two juveniles began yelling that he was not allowed to be there, police said. Yeater allegedly drove by at that time and told the individual they were not supposed to be there.
The individual asked who Yeater was and Mcadoo allegedly exited the car and pulled a pistol out of his waistband, according to court documents. Police said Mcadoo pushed the individual and returned to the vehicle to put the gun in it.
Mcadoo walked back to the individual and he and the two juveniles allegedly beat him up, punching and kicking him to the ground, police said.
Police said Mcadoo left when they arrived and Yeater returned to her home on the same street.
Officers attempted to locate Mcadoo and were informed a Mahoning Township Officer assisting at the scene had found the gun in the vehicle, according to court documents.
The Danville officer was given permission to search Yeater's vehicle and obtain the firearm, which was discovered to be an unloaded Wesson M&P BB gun, police said.
Police said they then began questioning Yeater about the man who had run away and she claimed to not know who he was. Officers later discovered the connection between Mcadoo and Yeater.
An arrest warrant is currently active for Michael Mcadoo, Montour County District Judge William Wilt confirmed Wednesday. Yeater awaits a preliminary hearing in front of Wilt on Aug. 8.