DANVILLE — A Danville resident said in a social media post that she is concerned for her well-being after she told authorities she came in contact with one of the monkeys that escaped after a crash along Route 54 near Interstate 80 in Montour County on Friday.
Michelle Fallon told authorities she saw the accident, which state police said was a trailer colliding with a dump truck causing crates of monkeys to be dumped along the roadway. Three of the reported 100 animals escaped, according to troopers.
Attempts to reach Fallon on Tuesday were unsuccessful. The woman claims she was treated at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, after being exposed to the animal after she said one of the monkeys hissed at her.
"We are following Pennsylvania Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for treating anyone potentially exposed to the non-human primates involved in the recent traffic incident on I-80," Geisinger Medical Center spokesperson Joe Stender said Tuesday. "Due to privacy regulations, we are unable to discuss any particular individuals involved."
The woman said in a Facebook post on Tuesday she received her first dose of rabies vaccines and a dose of anti-viral medication after one of those monkeys hissed in her face when she attempted to help the driver after the crash. The woman claims she put a finger inside the crate of one of the monkeys after originally being told the animals inside the crates were cats.
Fallon said in the post she reported four monkeys were missing but realized it was only three after she saw the inside of a crate and saw each of the crates could only house three of the animals. The woman said she noticed one of the crates was broken and one of the monkeys could put an arm out. The woman said the driver told her not to touch anything.
The woman said she had an open cut on her hand and became concerned so she went to the emergency room at Geisinger, according to the post.
State troopers said the truck had been on its way to a lab with the cynomolgus monkeys, which are often used in medical studies. A 2015 paper posted on the website of the National Center for Biotechnology Information referred to them as the most widely used primate in preclinical toxicology studies.
The CDC, the Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Game Commission all provided help during the search, troopers said.
The shipment of monkeys was en route to a CDC-approved quarantine facility after arriving Friday morning at New York’s Kennedy Airport from Mauritius, a country in East Africa, the agency said.
One of the missing monkeys was unaccounted for most of the day on Saturday, but state police and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Saturday night all of the monkeys were located and recovered.
“All 100 of the cynomolgus macaques are accounted for; three are deceased,” said Kristen Nordlund, a spokesperson for the CDC, in an email over the weekend. “A public health risk assessment was conducted by the CDC, Pennsylvania State Police, and Pennsylvania Department of Health and three of the monkeys were humanely euthanized according to American Veterinary Medical Association guidelines.”
CDC officials did not return multiple requests for comment on Fallon Tuesday.
Police did not release information regarding how the final monkey was found.
According to police, Cody M. Brooks, of Keystone Heights, Florida, was driving a Dodge Ram pickup with a trailer filled with the animals on Route 54 East near the intersection with Interstate 80 just after 3 p.m. Friday. Brooks went to turn left onto the ramp for Interstate 80 West when a Peterbilt truck driven by Tyler G. Deeghan, of Canton, struck Brook’s vehicle.
The collision caused a trailer being pulled by Brooks to break loose, spilling the crates full of monkeys in cages into the road.
A spokesperson for The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said the U.S. Department of Agriculture has opened an investigation into the incident. Calls to the department were unreturned as of Tuesday evening.
PETA officials also called upon Gov. Tom Wolf to look into the incident.