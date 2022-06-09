A Danville woman started an online petition to save the Point Township Drive In outdoor movie theater from closure.
Mackenzie Wertman, founder of Pennsylvania Dinosaurs, crated the change.org petition about two weeks after the announcement that the owner of the land would be selling it to a solar farm. The drive-in theater, at 3601 Point Township Drive (Route 11), Northumberland, will be closed permanently at the end of July after this last 34th season.
"It's one of my favorite places in the whole world," said Wertman. "To some, it's just a field. To me, it's the closest thing to magic we can get in Danville, Pennsylvania. It's a huge piece of history. There's hardly any drive-in theaters left."
The petition, which can be found at https://www.change.org/p/help-save-the-point-drive-in, has 2,328 signatures as of Thursday. Wertman said she was not sure what to expect when she created the page.
"I didn't know if anyone would sign it," she said. "I knew in my heart that I wanted to at least make a statement of some kind, so I can at least say I tried something instead of just being upset about it."
Wertman, a published author, screenwriter and entrepreneur, said she lived and worked in Los Angeles where she would brag about the drive-in theater near her hometown. She said she had a dream of one day seeing her own work on the screens.
"I want other children and other families to experience the joy of going to the drive in," she said. "There's no feeling like packing up with a bunch of blankets and laying under the stars to watch your favorite movie. There's not a lot of experiences like that and not a lot of family entertainment like that."
She said the solar farm could easily find another field in a rural area.
"I don't think we should give up the joy from that place," she said. "There's no point in destroying a piece of history that is loved and gives us so much when there are empty fields everywhere."
David Renn announced in May on a Facebook posting the news of the closure.
“I don’t own the land that the theater sits on,” he explained in the post. “I lease it. Some time ago, the owner was in contact with a company that wanted to change the theater land over to a solar farm. They had made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.”
This situation was delayed for the longest time, Renn said, and he thought the deal had fallen through. “Then I learned over this past weekend that the deal to establish a solar farm on the land was still alive.”
Renn will still operate the drive-in Friday to Sunday. His normal season would run until the end of September, but this year, he is cutting the season short.