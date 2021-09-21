DANVILLE — Borough council recently agreed to use $48,600 in COVID relief funds to give premium pay to essential borough workers such as police and utility workers.
The total payments amount to 10 percent of the borough’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said.
“The premium pay for essential workers is an allowable expenditure in the COVID relief funding that is being afforded to all governmental entities,” Berkey said. “The council voted to set aside 10 percent of this funding and divide it over the full-time and part-time employees of the borough that worked during the designated time frame of March 2020 to March 2021. That came out to $1,235 per worker, Berkey stated.
Canal Park work begins
In other business at the Sept. 14 meeting, council approved a $397,400 contract with Gray Builders, of Danville, for construction of the Canal Park entertainment venue next to the borough building.
Berkey said on Tuesday that construction, which has started, should be completed in November, other than building the stage in the spring.
Council also awarded a contract to Tra Electric, Watsonstown, for the upgrade of the Bloom/Walnut/Ferry intersection, with the option to include the slate sidewalk, which Cole’s Hardware owner Greg Cole will fund, Berkey said.{
According to the 2017 grant application written by Jamie Shrawder, administrator of governmental affairs, the project includes the installation of new signal heads, backplates, traffic signal support pole, conduit and wiring, pedestrian signal heads with countdown timers, pedestrian stub poles, pedestrian pushbuttons, new ADA curb ramps, as well as new pavement markings.
“Should enough funding be available, the Borough is also considering additional lighting at this intersection,” the application for the $248,978 grant states.
Berkey said the base bid amount of $357,521 was $53,500 over budget, but council voted to put that amount in the 2022 budget.
She doesn’t expect that work to take place until next year.
“With lead time on ordering materials and then winter weather, I don’t see it happening until spring-summer 2022.
In other action, council appointed Michael Kuziak to the borough municipal authority.