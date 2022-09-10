SUNBURY — All members of the Northumberland County District Attorney's office received training in CPR and AED provided by the county sheriff's department in early September.
Deputy Sheriff John Robbins, a health and safety institute instructor, provided training over the course of several days in this past week, according to DA Tony Matulewicz.
The DA thanked Sheriff Robert Wolfe, Robbins and all the members of the sheriff's office for their "continued assistance to the district attorney's office and the law enforcement community in general."
— JUSTIN STRAWSER