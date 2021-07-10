SUNBURY — Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz is alerting residents to a possible scam involving a fake Amazon purchase and reminds residents to not reveal credit card numbers, bank account numbers, driver's license numbers of social security numbers to anyone unless they have legitimate business.
On Thursday, a Mount Carmel Township woman reported she had been scammed after receiving a text message to confirm an iPad purchase on Amazon valued at $538.73. The woman called the number, Matulewicz said, and eventually was transferred to four or five people over 90 minutes.
Matulewicz said the suspects managed to get the woman's full name, home address, telephone number, two active credit card numbers, personal email address, a photocopy of her drivers license and date of birth.
The woman called the DA's office to report the call, Matulewicz said. She was instructed to put a hold on all of her accounts and change the password on her email.