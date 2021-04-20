SUNBURY — The Northumberland County District Attorney’s office is warning of a Social Security scam.
An employee of the county Behavioral Health reported to Detective Degg Stark on April 15 a Social Security scam on behalf of her client, a resident in Sunbury. The resident has been receiving calls over the last few weeks from an individual pretending to be an official with the Social Security Administration.
The scammer accused the resident of committing various criminal acts, which would result in the termination of his benefits. He was also threatened with arrest, Stark reported.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz reminds citizens that the SSA will not threaten them with arrest or issuance of an arrest warrant. They will not demand immediate payment by asking to pay using a gift card, pre-paid debit card or wire transfer.
Callers ID is not a reliable way to confirm the name or location of a caller since this information can be spoofed. The only way to determine the legitimacy of a call is to hang up and place a call to the SSA using a published and confirmed phone number, the DA said.
Social Security scams should be reported online at OIG.SSA.Gov/Report or by calling the SSA using a published number. More information about current scams can be found by visiting the Federal Trade Commission website at www.ftc.gov.