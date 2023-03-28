NORTHUMBERLAND — Dashing with Kindness is hoping the weather holds off on Saturday for the first special needs Easter egg hunt being held at the Point Township Recreation Park.
According to Dashing With Kindness, a 501 (c) (3), founder, Angel Eager, the event will be held in three different waves, with the first being for special needs individuals ages 1 to 12, a second for special needs individuals from ages 13 through adults, and then an open Easter egg hunt for all children 1 to 12.
The event kicks off at 11 a.m. Rager said, barring any rain which is expected on Saturday, according to meteorologists.
Rager, 43, of Sunbury, said the group formed in 2020 during the pandemic.
“I always wanted to do something for the community,” she said. “I wanted to do things out of kindness. We keep adding extra things and we are happy about that.”
Rager said she didn’t want to be known in the public but wanted to do things to help the community.
“I wanted to keep my name out of the public and just do good things for the community,” she said.
Rager said this is the second Easter egg hunt and she is hoping the weather holds out.
“We are hoping and keep watching the weather,” she said.
Dashing With Kindness member Renee Fogarty Pehowic said she wanted to get involved to bring joy to the community.
"It started as dropping little things off to spread some cheer and kind of evolved into how could we help the community,” she said. “We started with providing school supplies for kids going back to school, then the group started to visit nursing homes just trying to spread cheer.”
Fogarty Pehowic said the group has big plans on the way and to be part of an Easter egg hunt for all individuals is something she wanted to be a part of.
"We are trying to reach out to all people,” she said.
There will also be a petting zoo and a visit from the guest of honor, the Easter Bunny, Rager said.
The event will take place at the recreation park, located at 759 Ridge Road, in Northumberland, and the rain date would be April 8, officials said.