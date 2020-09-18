Three Valley counties had more COVID-19 cases in the most recent seven-day window than the week before according to the state's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, which is updated each Friday.
Despite the increases in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, all four Valley counties remained under the incident rate per 100,000 residents. That metric is one the state Department of Health uses to recommend counties have school districts shift to remote learning.
The data was tracked by the state DOH from Sept. 11 to 17.
Statewide, Pennsylvania's metrics for new cases, the incident rate per 100,000 residents increased compared to the previous seven-day window covering Sept. 4 to 10 to 43.1 cases per 100,000. The PCR positivity decreased from 4.2 to 3.8 percent.
Across Pennsylvania, there were 5,519 cases this week, up from last week's total of 4,993 That puts the incident rate at 43.1 cases per 100,000 residents, a small increase of 4.1 cases.
With increases linked to long-term care facilities, Snyder County had 14 more cases this week — from 20 to 34 — and an incidence rate of 83.9, third highest in the state behind only Centre (322.5) and York (85.2) counties. Snyder County's positive test rate dropped from 5.0 to 4.4 percent.
For the third week in a row, Union County was below the 100 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period. For the first three weeks of the metric, Union County was the only one of Pennsylvania's 67 counties to be above the threshold.
Union County had 29 cases over the past week — up by eight — according to the state Department of Health, which puts its incident rate at 64.8 cases per 100,000 residents. That ranked seventh statewide this week. The county testing positivity rate dropped from 3.4 percent to 3.2 percent.
Montour County had 10 fewer cases this week than the week before (14 to 4) and the positivity test rate in the county decreased from 5.9 to 1.6 percent. The county's incident rate per 100,000 residents was 21.8.
Northumberland County had 14 more cases this week than the preceding week (44 to 58) and its positivity rate dropped from 4.9 percent to 4.3 percent. The county's incident rate per 100,000 residents was 63.7.