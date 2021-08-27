SUNBURY — PennDOT spent $251,015.50 so far in 2021 cleaning up litter along state highways across the Valley. The state agency spent $160,638.36 in all of 2020, according to state data provided by PennDOT.
A breakdown of spending by county in 2021 follows (with 2020 spending in parentheses): Montour, $55,251.75 ($17,384.83), Northumberland, $97,519.02 ($85,666.96), Snyder, $39,279.21 ($11,082.91), Union, $58,965.52 ($46,503.66).
The increased spending is part of the Wolf Administration’s expanded efforts to clear litter from state roads, especially those where volunteers can’t safely pick up trash. Enhanced cleanups will continue through Labor Day.
PennDOT spends roughly $14 million annually on statewide litter efforts, according to the department. The spending includes direct cleanups and the pickup of trash bags of litter collected by volunteers.
Pennsylvania State Police initiated Operation Clean Sweep this summer, a project reinforcing a zero-tolerance mindset with litter enforcement and sharing anti-litter messages throughout the year. Fines start at $300.
PennDOT encourages local governments to designate Litter Enforcement Corridors or work with the department to identify potential state-owned corridors.