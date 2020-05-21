The latest ZIP Code data uploaded by the State Department of Health on Thursday shows 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lewisburg's 17837 ZIP Code.
Lewisburg now has 28 cases after it had 17 in recent releases.
In the state's most recent release of cases by ZIP Code, Sunbury has 58 confirmed cases, followed by Danville with 29, Lewisburg with 28, Milton with 21, Selinsgrove with 18, Northumberland and Shamokin both at 13 and Mifflinburg with 10.
Pennsylvania surpassed 300,000 negative COVID-19 tests. State health officials also announced another 102 deaths.
Locally, there were another six confirmed cases — five in Union County and one in Montour. Northumberland County did not have a new case for the first time since April 28, also the last day Snyder County had a new case confirmed by the state Department of Health.
Statewide, there were another 980 cases, pushing the state total to 65,392. It marked the 11th consecutive day the state has had fewer than 1,000 new cases.
State health officials also announced another 102 deaths, increasing Pennsylvania's death total to 4,869. It was the third day in a row more than 100 deaths have been reported.
Wednesday's total gives the Valley 295 cases: 150 in Northumberland, 61 in Union, 51 in Montour and 33 in Snyder County. There have been fourth deaths of Valley residents attributed to COVID-19, two in Northumberland County and one each in Snyder and Union counties.
State health officials reported Thursday that there have been 303,514 negative tests conducted across the state. The increase of 10,270 in negative tests is the largest one-day increase since the state began tracking data in March.
State data show there are 1,682 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19, including 357 on ventilators as of noon today. There are seven patients on a ventilator in Montour County.