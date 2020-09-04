For the second week in a row, all four Valley counties fell under the state's new COVID-19 metric for "substantial" growth in the latest data from the state's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard even though three counties had higher case counts this week.
Montour, Northumberland and Union counties all had more cases over the most recent seven-day window — from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3— than the previous week, but all remained under the incident rate per 100,000 residents. That metric is one the state Department of Health uses to recommend counties have school districts shift to remote learning.
Statewide, Pennsylvania's metrics for new cases, incident rate per 100,000 residents and positivity test rate all increased compared to Aug. 17-21.
Across Pennsylvania, there were 5,453 cases this week, up from last week's total of 4,188. That puts the incident rate at 42.6 cases per 100,000 residents, up 10 from last week. The testing positivity rate jumped from 3.2 percent to 4.0 percent.
For the second week in a row, Union County was below the 100 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period. For the first three weeks of the metric, Union County was the only one of Pennsylvania's 67 counties to be above the threshold.
Columbia County, due to an outbreak at Bloomsburg University with 249 positive cases, had an incident rate of 194.0, by far tops in the state.
Union County had 32 cases over the past week according to the state Department of Health, which puts its incident rate at 71.5 cases per 100,000 residents. That ranked eighth statewide this week. The county testing positivity rate increased from 2.6 percent to 4.8 percent.
Montour County had nine more new cases this week than the week before (5 to 14) and the positivity test rate in the county increased from 1.6 percent to 4.5 percent. The county's incident rate per 100,000 residents was 76.8, sixth highest in the state.
Northumberland County had 26 more cases this week than the preceding week (52 to 78) and its positivity rate dropped from 6.3 percent to 5.7 percent. The county's incident rate per 100,000 residents was 85.6, fifth highest in the state.
Snyder County had three fewer cases in the most recent seven-day window (19 to 16) and its positive test rate was 3.3 percent, down from 3.4 percent last week. Its incident rate per 100,000 residents was 39.5.