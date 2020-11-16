Fifty-nine of Pennsylvania's 67 counties — including all four in the Valley — are seeing significant growth in COVID-19 cases as the state's positive test rate continues to increase as well according to the latest COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring dashboard update.
For the third week in a row, Pennsylvania has seen increases in all the key metrics in the dashboard. Over the past four weeks, the state's positivity test rate has increased each week, from 5.0 percent to 6.1 percent to 6.9 percent and now to 9.6 percent this week. Additionally, Pennsylvania continues to see increases in the number of cases and incidence rates.
Over the last seven-day window measured by the state — Nov. 6-12 — the state had 26,215 new cases. From Oct. 30-Nov. 4, the state added 16,646 cases.
As of Friday’s data, 59 counties had what the state called a substantial level of community transmission. The departments of Education and Health will speak with school district representatives in these counties to discuss the implications of this level of transmission.
The state uses two metrics — incidence rate and testing positivity rate — to recommend schools in counties with high rates shift to full remote or a hybrid learning model. Substantial growth is an incidence rate of more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of more than 10 percent. Moderate growth is 10 to 100 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 5 to 10 percent. Low growth is an incidence rate of fewer than 10 cases and a positivity rate of less than five percent.
Local data
Union County's incidence rate this week, 321.5, is the sixth-highest of any county in the state. Mifflin County's incidence rate of 556.0 is the highest in Pennsylvania. Despite the high incidence rate, Union County's positive test rate of 3.2 percent is third-best in the commonwealth. Increased by positive cases at Bucknell University and federal prisons, Union County had 144 cases in the recent seven-day window after having 51 the week before.
Montour County reported 32 cases last week for an incidence rate of 175.4 cases per 100,000 residents. The county's positivity rate also jumped from 3.5 percent to 6.3 percent.
Northumberland County has an incidence rate of 192.1 after 51 more cases were reported this week than last week — 124 to 175. The county's positive test rate increased from 5.7 percent to 8.0 percent.
Like Union County, 48 cases at Susquehanna University led to a big jump in Snyder County's data. The county went from 39 to 90 new cases, an incidence rate of 222.0, while its positive test rate nearly doubled from 5.1 percent to 9.4 percent.
Travel recommendations
State health officials added Virginia to the state's recommended travel quarantine list. Domestic travelers returning to Pennsylvania from 35 states are recommended to quarantine for 14 days. In addition, the state added several neighboring states Delaware and Maryland to a list of bordering states in which non-essential travel is highly discouraged.