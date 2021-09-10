BLOOMSBURG — Elizabeth Miller wants people to recall Sept. 11, 2001, with compassion.
Miller, 26, of Port Jervis, New York, lost her father during the attacks on the World Trade Center 20 years ago Saturday. On Friday, the 2017 Bloomsburg University graduate told a crowd at a memorial service at the school about her father's sacrifice.
"I lost my father, Douglas C. Miller. He was working for Rescue Co. 5 in New York City on that morning," she said. "I never expected to feel the pain and loss I ended up feeling. It shook my world. My family very much stuck together and mom always said the four of us — my mom, two sisters and my father — were the four legs as a team and we all had to stay together to keep standing."
Miller, 6, at the time of the attacks, said Sept. 11, 2001, shaped her into who she is today and was thankful to Bloomsburg for having her as a guest speaker.
"We can't let what happened with Sept. 11 showcase and depict how we will live our lives as Americans. We need to show others compassion," she said. "I learned the best way to navigate through life is to have peace. I stand before you 20 years later and asking you to turn sadness into peace and conversation and make friendships into individuals you didn't think you would."
The Day of Remembrance was held on the steps of the Warren Student Service Center on the Academic Quad in the middle of Bloomsburg University Friday morning.
The event also featured another Bloomsburg University graduate, Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who graduated in 1986. Garrity also served 30 years in the U.S. Army and retired as a colonel having earned two Bronze Stars and a Legion of Merit award for her service.
"Let us never forget," Garrity said. "It is an honor for me to return here today but the message I want to get out is that we must never forget that day."
Garrity spoke of the 40 people who lost their lives on Flight 93, which crashed on Sept. 11 in Somerset County, after being hijacked, about 140 miles from the Valley.
"America is a shape of ideals that shaped our character," she said. "That field in Somerset County where 40 people remind us that courage and sacrifice are American things."
Kicking off the day was Jared Stump, a current Bloomsburg University student and veteran of the U.S. Marine's.
"That day changed my life forever," he said. "But through everything this country has gone through we always stick together and find hope."
Bloomsburg University President Bashar Hanna told the crowd of about 100 he was thankful for the guests but shared in the theme of the day, "not to forget."
"None of us should forget a single minute," he said. "We all enjoy our freedoms and it's because of our military and our first responders that we continue to enjoy these things, so let's never forget a single minute of what they do and have done for us."
Bloomsburg resident Carol Petty, said she walked on campus to listen to the speakers.
"It's touching to hear these stories," she said. "The message is obvious. We all need to remember."
Music was provided by the university's concert choir with Alan Baker directing, the women's choral ensemble with Amelia Garbisch directing and the Bloomsburg University Husky marching band under the direction of Gifford Howarth.