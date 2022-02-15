BLOOMSBURG — A full crowd at Gross Auditorium in Carver Hall on Bloomsburg University’s campus came to hear the daughter of human rights activist Malcolm X, a prominent historical figure during the civil rights movement, speak.
The 29th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Celebration on campus was six days prior to the fifty-seventh anniversary of the death of Ilyasah Shabazz’s father, who was three when present at his assassination. She said many people misunderstand her father's legacy but history was correcting itself.
Shabazz is co-chairperson of the Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center, which works to preserve her parents' legacies.
Oliver Lizardo, 19, a junior at Bloomsburg, said he came to hear Shabazz because he was interested in the Black Lives Matter movement. “I’ve known people who went through it. I wanted to see other people's point of view and everything that was going on.”
Lizardo said he liked what Malcolm X ultimately stood for. He read Shabazz was close to her father and wanted to listen to someone familiar to him.
Trentyn Sanders, 25, a white freshman from Philadelphia, said he received an email that Shabazz was speaking on campus and was intrigued.
“I knew about him (Malcolm X) growing up but didn't really learn about him until the last couple years," Sanders said.
Albert Jones, chief diversity officer of Bloomsburg University, said attendees were there to celebrate King.
Black Lives Matter
Shabazz told the audience we are interconnected as people. “We must choose the legacy of community over chaos,” she said.
Often referring to her father as “Malcolm,” Shabazz noted events following George Floyd’s death was the first time people organized and came together to say “Black lives matter.”
Sanders said he was “on the streets” in Philadelphia at the height of Black Lives Matter protests that gripped the city. He asked Shabazz a question concerning the movement's next steps.
“All the things we have gained in this country has come from movements by young people,” Shabazz said. She said students have to know what it is they are marching for.
“It’s important to be critical thinkers and come together with like-minded people,” Shabazz said.
Certain events during her father's lifetime, she noted, were similar to what happened after the death of George Floyd.
She praised the crowd and applauded those who helped organize and take part in Black Lives Matter rallies. She spoke about activism during her father's time.
“Their spirit of activism has much to teach us today,” she said.
Choosing sides
Shabazz said people sometimes say they were on the side of either King or her father.
“My father's point of view was human rights,” she said, noting King’s point of view was civil rights. “Our objective is simply the greater good,” Shabazz said.
“Martin Luther King and Malcolm made the ultimate sacrifice for humanity,” she said, calling on people to step up and take the baton. She said after her father's assassination in 1965, her family became close to the King family.
Shabazz said the Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center was inspired in part by the King Center.
“When we fight for each other, our possibilities are limitless. There are many ways we can become agents of hope.”
"Black power is not exclusionary. We are all members of the same human family,” Shabazz said. She said her father believed America failed to live up to its promise of “liberty and justice for all.”
Education
Shabazz said Critical Race Theory was misunderstood. “Students need someone to describe the truth. The truth about how this great nation was cultivated by the sacrifices of our ancestors.”
“We must overcome injustice together. It is the only way. Only together can we heal the wounds of oppression in our communities,” said Shabazz. “America’s truths and its history must be taught in school at every level.”
Shabazz said black history is American history. “American history is also Hispanic history, Native American history,” she said. “There is no history unless each and every voice is heard on the pages of those textbooks.”
Shabazz also referenced a recent book ban in Missouri about black history. “What does it say when we close our eyes to bigotry and injustice?”
Shabazz said people must be self-reflective and hold themselves responsible for the narrative history tells the next generation.
Self-love and activism were alive in her household, she said. She said the current generation was full of future problems-solvers who will take a “holistic approach to human rights.”
“Pulling yourself up by your bootstraps doesn't always work,” Shabazz said, a conservative reference. “Be unified in our shared humanity.”
As a young child, Shabazz said she discovered many people were not educated, which is one reason why she got into education. She said some people suffer from a lack of self-love. “I think each of us has our own individual role.”
“I thought it was amazing,” Sanders said. “I’m really glad I came out tonight. It really got me thinking how we can make progress and move forward.”