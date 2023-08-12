Lynn Fiedler held up a framed photograph of her mother: an older woman named Alice Longenberger surrounded by four young girls.
The photograph in a gray border shows a seated Alice on her 90th birthday with her great-granddaughters, all wearing matching dresses with black butterfly patterns. One girl is holding the ribbons of a balloon floating out of frame. Only Alice and the oldest girl are looking at the camera. Alice — with her short white hair — is smiling.
“It’s very important to put a face to a name,” said Lynn Fiedler, of Selinsgrove. “In this situation especially, I think it’s important for people to know who my mother is and who these other victims are.”
Alice, a 94-year-old patient with dementia at Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg, is one of 17 residents who are victims of extensive elder abuse from two teen employees at the assisted living facility at 327 Farley Circle, Lewisburg, according to court documents filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police.
An unidentified 17-year-old male resident assistant and his co-worker resident aide Cox, 18, of Pinchtown Road, Montgomery, allegedly took numerous nude and demeaning photographs and videos of 17 residents between December and April. They allegedly posed with patients in the shower or on the toilet, took pictures of patients who had defecated themselves or had fallen to the ground and took videos of themselves demeaning or harassing individuals, according to court documents filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police.
The employees allegedly sent those records to each other, shared them on the phone app SnapChat, and showed them to classmates at a school, police said.
“My mother has had a very, very rich life as far as experiences and family,” said Fiedler, a retired educator who worked in the Selinsgrove Area School District as a gifted education teacher and administrator for 32 years and a current board member of the Lewisburg Children’s Museum’s Board of Directors. “She had some difficulty in her life. Her first husband — my biological father (Luther Hockenbrough) — died when I was 11 months old.
“My mother raised me by herself until I was 8. While my father was dying, he had lung cancer, she fed him with one hand and me with the other. She’s a very strong woman with a strong constitution.”
The alleged victims range in age from 72 to 100 years old, police said. The majority of people residing at Heritage Springs are in various stages of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, which limits or severely impedes their cognitive abilities, police said.
Alice’s life
Fiedler’s mother was born Alice Kerstetter in 1929 as the youngest of four siblings and grew up on 12th Street in Sunbury. After graduating from Lewisburg High School in 1948, she married Luther Hockenbrough in October 1954.
Hockenbrough, a U.S. Army veteran during the Korean War era, was 28 years old when he died in 1958 of lung cancer, having never smoked a day in his life. They found out he was dying when Alice was pregnant with Fiedler.
After his death, Alice’s mother moved in with the family. Alice went to work full-time at a bank for eight years until she married Robert Longenberger. Fiedler at age 5 played matchmaker.
“He was the tax assessor,” said Fiedler. “He would come and see me sitting in my yard on a Chaise lounge in the summer with my books all over and my rain boots on and my sunglasses. I liked him. My mother was upstairs and I invited him, ‘Would you like to eat dinner with us?’ I took him in the house and said, ‘Mommy, I have Mr. Longenberger here and he’s going to have dinner with us.’”
Alice, who was in the shower, peaked out of the shower, obviously startled.
“I can still see it,” said Fiedler. “She reached her head around and said, ‘Oh my goodness,” because there was a man in the house. Afterward, she made it clear to me to please don’t do that.”
While they didn’t have dinner that night, Alice and Robert continued to see each other and would marry on Sept. 4, 1965. Their nearly 50 years of marriage produced another daughter, two grandsons and five great-granddaughters.
Declining health
Robert died following open heart surgery at age 79. Alice had shown signs of memory loss prior, but it was after her husband’s death in April 2014 that her health rapidly declined.
She lived alone for about 18 months but often stayed with a family member. In 2016, the family decided to move Alice to an independent living facility at Penn Lutheran Village in Selinsgrove.
“That did not work out,” said Fiedler. “Unbeknownst to us, she was further along in her demise than we realized. She was found outside in February (2016) with no shoes on, no coat, early in the morning. The facility locked itself so no one could come in for safety. She was locked out. Luckily, someone was out on their balcony smoking and heard her crying, or she would have died. She would have frozen to death.”
Alice was hospitalized and had an emergency placement in Selinsgrove. She lived there until she moved to Heritage Springs on Sept. 25, 2018.
“That decision was made after I visited every single facility in the Susquehanna Valley, every single one,” said Fiedler. “I traveled within 45 minutes so we could visit her frequently. After researching all the facilities, and knowing people who had been at Heritage Springs, it was at the time the premiere facility for your loved one. We put her on a waiting list.”
Fiedler stressed the difficulty of making the decision of uprooting a parent’s whole life to shrink it down into one room. The decision was made after “a lot of soul-searching,” she said.
“They say with dementia, you watch your loved one die twice, and that’s true,” said Fiedler. “My mother isn’t who she was.”
Alice was once an articulate, worldly and bright woman who could at one time carry on a wonderful conversation. She can barely carry a conversation now, said Fiedler.
Diminishing quality
Heritage Springs, the only business of its kind in the Valley when it opened, broke ground in April 2014. The facility was built by October, when the first three residents were admitted, and a full state license was granted in January 2015.
Owner Colleen Fritz left the facility in early 2021 and Executive Director Tammy Speece came on in November 2021. It was the change in administration that sparked the diminishing quality of care and staffing shortages, said Fiedler.
Both Cox and the 17-year-old started working at the facility in November 2022. It was in December that police say the pictures and videos started.
Fiedler complained about abusive staff members on three occasions to the administration, including a written complaint in March. The complaint stemmed from an incident with the 17-year-old that occurred directly in front of Fiedler.
The complaints were ignored, she said.
“I was told they talked to him,” she said. “As far as any action being taken, he was still there.”
Family notified
On May 1, Heritage notified the family that Alice was involved in an incident. Fiedler called Speece personally and was told pictures were taken. She was not told who the employees in question were, but she suspected it was the same employees she made complaints against.
Longenberger was allegedly the subject of three recordings. She was videotaped and photographed while she was in a wheelchair with her breasts exposed and labeled with the word “busted.” She was also recorded while in bed after she soiled herself. She was photographed naked with a tag that said “slaying,” according to court documents.
Speece assured Fiedler that Alice was not sexually assaulted. Nevertheless, Fiedler brought in her OB-GYN physician to do an examination to make sure she was not injured.
“I am generally calm, but I was emotionally upset and distraught thinking of my helpless mother, having heinous things done to her and put in positions that were demeaning,” said Fiedler. “I was angry.”
An internal investigation started and staff members involved were suspended. A criminal investigation was launched and charges were filed on July 12.
The day after they were notified of the incident, Fiedler and the family sought legal counsel and connected with Attorney Erica C. Wilson, of Murray, Stone & Wilson PLLC, in West Conshohocken. They have since filed a lawsuit in Union County Court against the Heritage Springs facility and corporation, administrator Tambra Speece, Business Manager Lennea Brown, employees Madison Laine Cox and a 17-year-old boy, property owner T-Ross Brothers, of Milton, and Todd and Tom Ross and Christopher Helmrich, of T-Ross.
Letter received
Fiedler said she received a letter on July 31 from Heritage addressed to family members of residents at the facility. The letter, provided to The Daily Item by Wilson, deeply offended Fiedler.
“We at Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg are deeply concerned about the alleged incidents that took place at our facility,” Speece wrote. “These incidents were reported to the appropriate agencies as soon as they were made known to us. We can tell you that these were isolated incidents and the involved staff members are no longer employed by our facility.”
Speece wrote that Heritage is “fully cooperating with the investigation to understand how this situation occurred” and they will continue to provide updates.
“Please know that we are fully committed to the care and well-being of your loved ones, as has been our mission since 2014,” Speece wrote.
Fiedler said she took issue with Speece saying the incidents were “alleged” and “isolated.” The photographs and videos exist, said Fiedler.
“An isolated incident in my vocabulary is one time, one-off,” said Fiedler. “These were not isolated.”
“It was widespread, pervasive abuse of more than a dozen individuals at this assisted living home,” said Wilson. “It went on for months. You can almost say it was tolerated by the amount of times it went on. It’s a poorly worded letter. It’s an insulting letter to the families that received it.”
Certificate revoked
The state Department of Human Services recently revoked the facility’s certificate of compliance and issued a provisional license, which is valid until Feb. 4, 2024. If the violations are not corrected within five calendar days of the receipt of the letter, the state intends to assess fines.
The Aug. 4 letter and report details a total of 30 violations stemming from licensing inspections on April 12 and 13, May 3, 9 and 18, and June 6, 15 and 27. Two additional inspection summary reports in February and December showed a combined seven additional violations.
Speece responded to an email from The Daily Item seeking comment on this report, saying she would pass along the request to the owners. No further comments were made by Speece or other representatives.
Cox has been charged with 17 misdemeanor counts of abuse of a care-dependent person. The charges were filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police Patrolman Gary V. Heckman in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
Cox is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Aug. 24 in front of Lewisburg District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
Fiedler lost trust
Fiedler said she has received criticism for keeping her mother at Heritage Springs. The family made the decision because there are no other facilities available and moving her would be detrimental to her health.
“She is in the end stages of dementia,” she said. “Moving her would be medically devastating. Those people who are wondering why she is still there. You are not walking in my shoes, you have not been through this journey. She is still there because medically and emotionally, it’s the kindest thing I can do for her at this point. She has already gone through this. I’m trying to move forward with as much kindness, empathy and love for her as I possibly can.”
Fiedler said she will never regain that trust with Heritage Springs.
“I was with my mother the other day and I was hugging her, and telling her that I’m sorry that bad things happened to her,” said Fiedler. “Had I known it wouldn’t have been happening. I wanted to say that ‘you’re safe now, and you always will be.’ I don’t feel like I can say that for sure. I thought it was for sure before.”