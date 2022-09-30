WEST PERRY TWP. — A Dauphin County woman was killed in a motorcycle crash at 2:32 p.m. Monday on Route 35 in West Perry Township, according to state police at Selinsgrove.
Troopers report that Jacqueline L. Swartwood, 41, of East Waterford, died after the 2018 Honda Rebel she was driving lost control, traveled approximately 113 feet through a grass field before striking a tree.
Swartwood was wearing a helmet, police said. She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical workers and the Snyder County Coroner, according to the report.