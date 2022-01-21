SUNBURY — A woman convicted by a Northumberland County jury in September of attempted homicide by arson will spend the next 11 to 22 years in state prison.
On Friday, Northumberland County Judge Charles Saylor handed down the punishment to Misty Dunbar, 26, of Elizabethville. A jury deliberated for 90 minutes in September and found Dunbar guilty of all 13 charges related to starting a fire at an occupied home in Mount Carmel in 2019.
"Until today, you haven't taken any responsibility for your conduct," Saylor said to Dunbar minutes after her tearful apology. "It comes down to the number of people you placed in jeopardy."
Saylor said he also considered property damage and the firefighters who were called out and placed in harm's way.
Dunbar was accused by Mount Carmel Police of intentionally setting the blaze out of anger toward Kelly Witmer, an occupant of 434 N. Walnut St., Mount Carmel. Dunbar and Michelle Rhoads, 24, of Mount Carmel, were both arrested for the crime the day after a fire destroyed the residence and badly damaged an adjoining property on Aug. 13, 2019.
Dunbar via videoconference apologized for her behavior and actions, saying she was spending time with the wrong kind of people and battling a drug addiction. She said she plans to change her life for her family and her daughter.
"I'm sorry I can't go back in time and give you everything back," she said.
Prior to her statement, District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said Dunbar had not shown any accountability or remorse for her actions. He asked for the maximum penalty.
Saylor also ordered Dunbar to pay $650 in fines, plus court costs and fees, and ordered her to pay at least $66,000 in restitution to the victims and insurance agencies. The restitution is split with Rhoads.
Rhoads pleaded guilty on Aug. 7, 2020, to a felony count of aggravated arson with another person present inside the property and was sentenced by Judge Paige Rosini to 30 to 60 months in state prison.