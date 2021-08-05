David Taylor, a former NCAA wrestling champion at Penn State and member of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, won the gold medal at 86kg this morning, picking up a late takedown to beat Hassan Yazdani of Iran in the gold medal match.
Taylor grabbed a double-leg takedown with 17 seconds left to pick up the 4-3 win.
Taylor beat Yazdani on the way to winning the world title in 2018. Yazdani was the No. 1 seed entering the tournament after winning gold in Rio in 2016 at 74kg.
To reach the final, Taylor won all three of earlier matches by technical superiority: 11-0 over Ali Shabanau of Belarus, 12-2 over American-born Myles Amine of San Marino and 10-0 over Deepak Punia of India on Wednesday.