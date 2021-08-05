Tokyo Olympics Wrestling

United States' David Morris Taylor III celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 86kg Freestyle wrestling event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

David Taylor, a former NCAA wrestling champion at Penn State and member of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, won the gold medal at 86kg this morning, picking up a late takedown to beat Hassan Yazdani of Iran in the gold medal match.

Taylor grabbed a double-leg takedown with 17 seconds left to pick up the 4-3 win.

Taylor beat Yazdani on the way to winning the world title in 2018. Yazdani was the No. 1 seed entering the tournament after winning gold in Rio in 2016 at 74kg.

To reach the final, Taylor won all three of earlier matches by technical superiority: 11-0 over Ali Shabanau of Belarus, 12-2 over American-born Myles Amine of San Marino and 10-0 over Deepak Punia of India on Wednesday.

