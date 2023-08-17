SELINSGROVE — Learning how to receive dialysis at home under her own care has improved the quality of life for Susan Groce.
"I do it at night while I sleep," said the Selinsgrove resident who has even traveled with the portable machine. "I went to the beach in May. The case I carry it in looks like a suitcase so you can travel through the airport. It's heavy, so my husband carries it."
Dozens of patients like Groce with end-stage kidney disease have been trained at DaVita Selinsgrove at Home to use either a hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis machine in the comfort of their home to mechanically remove waste and toxins from their blood. The center, located at 1026 N. Susquehanna Trail in Selinsgrove, was recently remodeled with state-of-the art equipment and facility staff held a ribbon-cutting Thursday.
Patients who do home dialysis rather than in the center — where they are required to visit three times a week for between three and four hours each life-saving session — have more flexibility and improved quality of life, said Dr. Maria Camila Bermudez.
"It mimics their own kidney function and isn't as harsh," she said of receiving dialysis in the home.
"It makes you feel like you're a little more in control," said state Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver who was a patient at the center for about six weeks before she received a kidney transplant on March 30, 2021.
More than 500,000 Americans are on dialysis and each year, 5,000 new cases of end-stage kidney disease are diagnosed in Pennsylvania.
DaVita Selinsgrove at Home administrator Susan Williams said the machines are provided free of charge to each patient, patients' treatment is monitored remotely and nursing staff are available at all hours by phone if an issue arises.
Gary Gilchrest, of Bloomsburg, was the first patient taught to use the hemodialysis machine at home before he received a kidney transplant.
"The machine was temperamental at first," he said of the reason for his occasional 4 a.m. calls to DaVita registered nurse Tina Alexander. "I had Tina's number on speed-dial."
Jessica Hummel was initially reluctant to use the home dialysis machine, but after traveling from her Freeburg home to a Lewisburg center for dialysis several times a week for nine years, decided to give it a try last year.
"I have more freedom now," she said. "I have my life and work and do (dialysis) around that."
Chris Skelly, of Selinsgrove, was recently trained to use the machine on his own.
"There's no place like home," he said.