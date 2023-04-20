The 2023 National Day of Prayer will be observed on Thursday, May 4.
Here is a list of some prayer services that will be held in Juniata County around that date:
I. On Wednesday, May 3rd at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Hill Road, McAlisterville, PA (2 miles south of Evendale) a Bible Study and Prayer service will be held at 7pm.It is open to the public.
2. On Wednesday, May 4th, a Prayer service will be held at 8am at the Abundant Blessings store on Rt. 35 east of Mifflintown .
On Wednesday, May 4th, a Prayer service will be held at 12:10pm at the flagpole in Lost Creek Park across from Trinity Lutheran Church. In case of bad weather, we will meet in the gray dining room in the park.
For more information contact Abundant Blessings or Rev. Ron at landis.randblandis83@gmail.com.