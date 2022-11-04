It's time to fall back. Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday in the U.S. and Canada, so Valley residents should turn back their clock from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m.
The biannual fall back, spring forward seasonal time changes can disrupt the body's biological clock, said Dr. Lois Krahn, a Mayo Clinic sleep medicine expert.
The human brain has a circadian or biological clock that runs on a 24-hour cycle.
"Humans do best if our schedule is consistent, and we go to bed at the same time and get up at the same time each night, day after day, because that's when our clock is really optimized," Krahn explained.
The clock change from daylight saving time to standard time can affect a person's ability to concentrate or pay attention to detail.
"Studies show that the rate of motor vehicle accidents increases after the clocks change in many different parts of the world," Krahn said.
With the end of daylight saving time on Sunday, motorists will be presented with challenges that could impact pedestrian safety, said Terri Rae Anthony, safety advisor, AAA East Central.
Anthony recommends motorists prepare for potential challenges associated with changes in sleep patterns, brighter morning commutes and darker evening commutes.
“While the extra hour of sleep may feel nice on Sunday morning, it can lead to unsafe drowsy driving,” she said. “Twilight is one of the most challenging times of the day to drive as it is, so motorists should take extra precautions in the weeks ahead to avoid putting pedestrians in harm’s way.”
When combined with an earlier dusk, disturbed sleep patterns can become a formula for fatigue-related crashes. Researchers at Stanford University and Johns Hopkins University have found that the effects of the time change on motorists have been shown to last up to two weeks.
But this could be the last time many Americans have to worry about turning the clock back.
The Senate in March passed a bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, to end the back and forth. The House has not acted on the measure.
Proponents said the idea would have positive effects on public health and the economy and even cut energy consumption.