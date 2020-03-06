Like clockwork, daylight saving time strikes again this weekend. Don't forget to set your clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night, to avoid being late for Sunday morning activities.
A poll last year by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth to mark daylight saving time. But there was no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.
State fire officials are using the time change as a reminder to all Pennsylvanians to replace batteries in all smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in homes.
Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego is reminding Pennsylvanians to change the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors while changing their clocks for this weekend’s “spring forward” time change.
“Our message to people is simple; a functional smoke alarm is the best way to ensure your family’s safety in the event of a home fire,” said Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego. “All too often, these critical life-saving devices are overlooked or ignored until it’s too late. Test your smoke alarms monthly and replace the batteries regularly."
According to a release from the Fire Commission, newer models of smoke alarms are often marketed as having long-lasting batteries, but thousands of homeowners still use models that use standard batteries that must be replaced regularly. Daylight saving time in the spring and fall are often flagged for changes.
Drivers should also beware. According to a study published in Current Biology, the risk of "getting into a fatal car accident increases significantly the week after spring's daylight saving time switch."
Researchers used data from a large U.S. registry, which included 732,835 fatal motor vehicle accidents recorded in all states from 1996 to 2017. Researchers found that in the week after the switch to daylight savings time, the risk of getting into a fatal motor vehicle accident increased by 6 percent. Researchers did not find a similar spike in car accident risk after the transition to standard time in fall.