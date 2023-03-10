You'll lose an hour of sleep for one night this weekend, but gain more daylight in the evening in the months ahead.
The transition to daylight saving time is official at 2 a.m. local time Sunday across much of the country. Then on March 20, winter sunsets and spring is sprung.
Until daylight saving time ends in the wee hours of Nov. 5, the sun will rise later in the morning than it has during standard time but it will stay light for longer until the evening.
The time change, while just an hour, can lead to some temporary issues, especially when it comes to those earlier risers who are up and heading to work "an hour earlier."
AAA reminds drivers to be more alert in the early days of the transition until the body's clock adjusts to the time change.
“Many will find on Monday that their normal morning commutes will be darker than they’re used to, which can be especially dangerous for pedestrians and children waiting at bus stops,” says Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs, AAA East Central. “Moreover, less sleep can lead to an increase in the number of drowsy drivers, so motorists should prepare themselves to adjust to losing an hour of sleep and then driving in darker conditions.”
Research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety revealed that drivers who don’t get enough sleep put everyone on the road at risk, and that drowsy driving crashes are nearly eight times more prominent than indicated by federal estimates due to the difficulty in detecting drowsiness following a crash. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 35 percent of U.S. motorists sleep less than the recommended minimum of seven hours daily — which could be exacerbated by this weekend’s time change.
A poll conducted in October 2021 found that most people in the United States want to avoid switching between daylight saving and standard time, though there is no consensus behind which should be used all year.
No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.
The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only 25% of those questioned said they preferred to switch back and forth between standard and daylight saving time. Forty-three percent said they would like to see standard time used during the entire year. Thirty-two percent said they would prefer that daylight saving time be used all year.
Daylight saving time usually serves as a time for reminders from safety officials to change batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.
“The message is clear: smoke alarms save lives each and every day,” Acting State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook Cook said. “When your family’s safety is threatened by a fire, the early warning provided by a smoke alarm can be the difference between safely exiting your home, and not making it out. More importantly, this message needs to be heard by everyone; especially the older adults in your life that may need a little extra time to get out.”
Cook said discharged or missing batteries are the most common cause of a smoke alarm or carbon monoxide detector malfunction. When functioning, smoke alarms can decrease the risk of dying in a home fire by as much as half. From the moment an alarm sounds, occupants may have as few as two minutes to safely exit the building.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.