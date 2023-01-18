DANVILLE — The dilapidated, long-vacant Days Inn in Valley Township is down to its final hours.
Crews will start to raze the building on Friday, according to DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman.
"Demolition is scheduled to begin this Friday," Wakeman said. "DRIVE will be on site around 8:30 a.m."
The property was turned over to the Liberty Group in December after a battle lasting more than eight years.
The hotel was built in the the 1960s and first was a Sheraton Hotel, according to Michael Dennehy, Montour County solicitor.
“It was a really nice Sheraton Hotel for years, and later changed its affiliation to Days Inn,” Dennehy said previously.
Around 2000, the owner stopped putting money into it so by the time Hadden LLC purchased it in 2013 it was already in rough shape, he said.
“It was in rough shape by the time they purchased it,” he said. “They didn’t put a nickel into it.”
Shortly thereafter, Hadden stopped renting rooms because the property had deteriorated so much.
“There were a lot of discussions Valley Township had with Hadden. Forget about the eyesore part of this, as an abandoned property, it posed a fire danger,” Dennehy said.
DRIVE became a court-appointed conservatorship of the property, working with the county and the township.
Montour County Court Judge Thomas James OK'd a plan to sell the property to the Liberty Group, of Montoursville, whose Danko Holdings had owned Frosty Valley Resort in Mahoning Township since August of 2017. That court approval allowed Liberty to purchase the 8-acre site of the dilapidated former hotel.
Haddon, in late 2020, pursued court actions to halt the sale, but James ruled the proposed plan was insufficient.
Liberty, which operates businesses ranging from hotels and golf courses to construction and home health businesses, plans to build a 100-unit Holiday Inn, two free-standing restaurants, which were not named, and a four-store mini-mall on the site.