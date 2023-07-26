STATE COLLEGE — Heat that has been building all summer over the Southwest is about to spread into the Midwest and Northeast this week.
For parts of the East, temperatures will climb to their highest levels of the year so far, meteorologists at AccuWeather said.
The heat will pale in comparison to the extreme levels experienced in the Southwest in recent weeks. Late July is about the hottest part of the summer based on the historical average for much of the United States.
However, temperatures will top the average levels by 6–12 degrees Fahrenheit and could challenge some daily record highs in the Midwest and Northeast.
Here in the Central Susquehanna Valley, high temperatures are projected to reach 92 on Thursday and 96 on Friday before dropping back to about 88 on Saturday.
The record high temperatures in Sunbury are 98 degrees on Thursday, set in 1955, and 98 degrees on Friday, set in 1941.
Preceding, accompanying and following the heat, thunderstorms will be on the prowl. With a few exceptions, most storms will tend to occur on either end of the heat wave rather than in the middle.
AccuWeather meteorologists urge people to seek an air-conditioned environment when possible.
Limiting vigorous physical activity during the peak of the heat during the midday and afternoon is recommended, as well as increasing the intake of non-alcoholic fluids to reduce the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
By Sunday, the cooling trend will reach the Ohio Valley and much of the mid-Atlantic region. On Monday, much of the Midwest and Northeast, including Pennsylvania, will be noticeably cooler and less humid by Monday.