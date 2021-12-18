Forty-two municipalities in Pennsylvania are working with the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to consolidate or regionalize firefighting companies.
Rick Vilello, deputy secretary of community affairs and development at DCED, said the names of those entities are not released until the agreement is in place, but confirmed that one municipality in Northumberland County is working with the state agency. Sunbury fire officials said they are exploring the option to consolidate.
The Governor’s Center for Local Government Services (GCLGS) through DCED provides technical and financial assistance to support Emergency Service Partnerships, including mergers and consolidations, within the fire and emergency services community. Since 2005 when the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee released a report titled “The Feasibility of Regionalizing Pennsylvania’s Volunteer Fire Companies,” fire companies have only merged six times, said Vilello.
“It’s below expectations,” he said. “There’s a lot of pride in local fire companies. The decision to merge is like the same decision when you look at school districts and municipalities merging. Local politics come into play that is not the actual needs of the service area. People are afraid to lose their history.
The opening paragraph of the 195-page report from 2005 highlights the need as it was nearly 17 years ago.
“As is the case nationally, the volunteer fire service in Pennsylvania is at a critical juncture. In a March 2004 statement, Pennsylvania’s State Fire Commissioner called the next 36 months perhaps the most critical in the history of Pennsylvania’s fire services program. While the strong tradition and positive can-do spirit of Pennsylvania volunteers continue, many forces are creating serious and ever-increasing challenges to the volunteer service system, and some observers warn of a looming public safety crisis.”
Fire officials are still calling it a crisis today. Senate Resolution 6 in 2018 was designed to readdress those needs.
“That had some recommendations in it that expanded the older report,” said Vilello. “The biggest difference is all the numbers are worse now. It hasn’t gotten any better.”
In 1975, there were over 360,000 volunteers in Pennsylvania. Today, that number is around 30,000, said Vilello.
DCED can provide technical assistance to nonprofits, which mostly operate through a nonprofit board. They can provide studies on mergers and consolidation and shared services, he said.
“If a consolidation is considered, the state can put money into the new fire company building or whatever the need might be,” he said. “That state can provide some state funds. It depends on what they’re doing and the financial condition of the municipality.”
A financially distressed community would qualify for a 100 percent grant while a more well-off company would require a financial match, said Vilello.