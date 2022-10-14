SUNBURY — State Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna said he was impressed with the developments made by Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting, aided by state funding.
Hanna was sent by Gov. Tom Wolf to check out the progress being made by the two Sunbury companies after the Wolf administration invested $1.77 million in Fresh Roasted Coffee and another $800,000 in Sivana Converting, according to Wolf.
“I’m excited to be in Sunbury today for Manufacturing Week and to see firsthand these two great local manufacturers in action,” Hanna said. “The Wolf administration has been proud to support these companies and it’s great to see them flourish, grow and be cornerstones of this community.”
According to a new annual report by the Governor’s Action Team (GAT) for 2020-2021, Wolf invested $8.65 million to secure more than 3,100 manufacturing jobs in Central Pennsylvania last year. This investment also garnered a $1.2 billion investment in local communities.
Last year, Wolf toured Fresh Roasted Coffee and announced a $1.77 million funding proposal from GAT to help renovate and upgrade the 84,000-square-foot former Sunbury Textile Mill, purchase new equipment and create 46 new, full-time jobs. Wolf said Fresh Roasted Coffee has also received over $262,000 in tax credits through DCED’s Keystone Innovation Zone (KIZ) program.
Fresh Roasted Coffee owner Andy Oakes said he was happy to show off his facility to Hanna as the two walked the property and talked coffee.
“We’re very grateful for the support we have received from the Wolf administration and our state and local government representatives and we appreciate the opportunity to take part in the manufacturing week events,” Oakes said.
Hanna said he was impressed with Oakes.
“If you listen to the story of starting this business from a garage and now it being where it is today, it’s just simply great,” he said. “I am absolutely impressed with everything I saw here today.”
Hanna also toured Sivana Converting, which is also located inside the former textile mill.
The company is an industrial hemp manufacturer that produces hemp-based biodegradable plastic food containers, cups, plates, and straws for the commercial market.
Operations Director Sam Shahrooz said he was happy to show off the property and said he looks forward to getting up and running by the end of November.
“We are hoping to have everything set up and running soon,” he said.
Shahrooz said the plans are to employ up to 300 people when the plant is completely up and running.
During the Wolf administration, Sivana Converting received $800,000 through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) for renovations and upgrades at its 350,000 square-foot-section of the Sunbury Textile Mill.
“We are happy to host this visit today and to be a part of Manufacturing Week, and we appreciate the support of the Wolf Administration,” Soheil Shahrooz, CEO, of Sivana Converting said. “We’re proud to be in Sunbury and look forward to operating here for many years to come.”