HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has expanded a program offering free sunscreen for visitors at state park beaches and swimming pools throughout Pennsylvania.
Experts say daily application of a sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 or higher can aid in prevention of skin cancer. Health officials report one in 40 Pennsylvanians will be diagnosed with melanoma in their lifetime.
Pole-mounted, battery-operated dispensers, supplying 30+ SPF BrightGuard sunscreen applications, will be positioned at 33 state parks including Bald Eagle, Little Buffalo, Ricketts Glen and Shikellamy.
“Our sunscreen program is key in helping park visitors prevent harmful exposure to the sun,” State Parks Director John Hallas said. “We look forward to seeing millions of visitors this summer season and encourage visitors to take advantage of the free sunscreen offering as they enjoy state parks.”