SUNBURY — Regional representatives from Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources held an open meeting Monday night explaining the results of a multi-year-long Penn's Park For All survey project in which stakeholders were asked what they liked about state parks, and what they wanted in the future.
The meeting, held at the Degenstein Community Library, drew 18 area residents.
Paul Zeph, DCNR park planner, said this meeting was the final in a series of outreaches in which he presented the results of a Preliminary Report on stateholders' opinions about state parks. Over 14,000 people participated in the survey.
"We've been collecting public input since last fall," Zeph said, "about how to make the park system better for the next generation. Surveys were done in 2017 and 2018. We came up with 47 recommendations for people to consider. Now, we are looking for feedback. And we'll come up with a final report at the end of 2020."
Zeph and Shikellamy State Park ranger Nick Sherlock, discussed "some of the issues we are concerned about," Zeph said. "And some recommended future directions."
It's been almost 30 years since the department did its last strategic bureau-side planning project, Zeph said. "There are 121 state parks and so we went to the public and asked them 'What should we change for the next generation? It's a huge, complex system. Some parks are very big, some very small."
Some questions asked were: should DCNR change anything about the recreation we offer? Should we offer more and better overnight accommodations? And how do we pay for the parks?
"We have a backlog of things to be fixed and we don't get enough money from the general revenue each year," Zeph said, "and we're falling farther and farther behind."
Among the recommended future directions were:
— Expand outdoor recreation opportunities, such as improving park's trail systems, enhancing water-based recreational offerings by developing innovative water facilities and activities. Respondents also wanted improved accessibility for water-based recreation by developing canoe and kayak launch sites.
— Protect resources from recreational impact. Establish site-specific prescriptions to manage high-density outdoor recreation at parks.
— Offer more active adventure activities
There was "high agreement among respondents saying parks should designate areas for quiet, wild, and remote camping experiences," Zeph said.
After Zeph, Sherlock talked about Shikellamy State Park and some of the challenges faced this past year.
"We had holes in the inflatable dam," he said, "but those are being fixed and we'll be ready for the season this year."
Sherlock also talked about the Marina and the building that is empty and needs work.
"Right now we are taking bids to clean up the building," he said. "The infrastructure needs work."
No decision has been made about what to do when the building is ready for occupation.
Zeph also emphasized that no decisions about what to do throughout the park system have been made. Those decisions will be made in late 2020.
"We've done the survey," Zeph said. "We are still accepting last-minute input."