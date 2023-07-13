SUNBURY — Residents have an opportunity to help all Pennsylvanians connect to public plans, natural resources, recreation and conservation.
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) seeks applicants for its NextGen Advisory Council, according to a report from Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn's office.
The council strives to include members with a broad range of cultures, experiences and perspectives.
“We are seeking candidates for the NextGen Advisory Council to assist in our mission of expanding access to outdoor recreation and ensuring public lands are welcoming to all,” Dunn said. “This council is a great opportunity to learn more about DCNR, while also providing fresh, new ideas to help promote our beautiful state parks, forests, and other natural resources. We welcome applicants of all ages and look forward to hearing from those with a mind for the outdoors.”
Applications will be accepted through July 31. To apply or find out more information, visit https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/Equity/NextGenCouncil. This council membership is a three-year term commitment.
The council meets once every three months on the third Tuesdays of January, April, July and October. Meetings are virtual to reduce travel and promote accessibility. Members are expected to participate in at least 75 percent of meetings.