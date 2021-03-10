MIFFLINBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will open campsites at an additional 16 state parks — including R.B. Winter State Park — to accommodate fishing enthusiasts who want to stay overnight on April 2 ahead of the new statewide trout opener the following day. A total of 34 parks throughout the state will provide camping at this time.
DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks is offering a one-time waiver of the transfer or cancellation fees so customers can move reservations to the new statewide trout opening weekend. The waiver is being offered to customers who have a campsite reservation at the 17 campgrounds that are opening early and are scheduled to arrive on April 16 or 17 for the previously scheduled trout opener April 17.
If customers are unable to change arrival dates to the new first day, they can either keep their existing reservations or cancel with no fee. Affected customers will have through Tuesday, March 30, to utilize this waiver. Sites will be available for transfers on a first-come first-serve basis by calling the call center toll-free: 888-PA-PARKS.
— THE DAILY ITEM