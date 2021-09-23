WILLIAMSPORT — Dr. Raymond Kraynak was the top prescriber of painkillers in Pennsylvania for three years running, beating out over 50,000 doctors and medical practices, including two veteran hospitals in the more populated areas of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, according to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration analyst on Wednesday.
On the 10th day of the federal trial against Kraynak on Wednesday, the prosecution rested. Paul Short and Laura Hendrix, both supervisory intelligence analysts with the DEA, presented the findings of data and patient files between January 2012 and December 2017.
Kraynak in 2014, 2015, and 2016 was the top prescriber of Hydrocodone and Oxycodone in the state, prescribing more than 5.3 million pills/units over three years. In 2017, the year he was arrested in December, he was the second-highest with more than 1.4 million pills/units prescribed.
Twelve patients of Kraynak who fatally overdosed had 605 Schedule II controlled substance prescriptions totaling 69,265 pills or units between January 2012 and Sept. 2016,
Of those 12, Jessica Slaby, 38, of Coal Township, who died of a fatal overdose on July 6, 2015, and Randy Wiest, 50, of Coal Township, who died of a fatal overdose on Sept. 15, 2016, had the highest amount of pills/units prescribed. Slaby had Kraynak write 289 prescriptions totaling 18,623 pills/units between Jan. 14, 2012, and June 26, 2016, while Wiest had Kraynak write 50 prescriptions totaling 17,500 pills/units between March 6, 2013, and Sept. 7, 2016.
Federal agents arrested the now-suspended Mount Carmel doctor on Dec. 21, 2017. Kraynak, 64, was charged with 12 counts of illegal distribution or dispensing, five counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death and two counts of maintaining drug-involved premises for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin. The indictment states Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017.
Total prescriptions
Authorities said Kraynak's prescription practices resulted in the death of five people between October 2013 and May 2015: Rosalie Carls, 43, of Frackville; Andrew R. Kelley, 48, of Mahanoy City; Debra F. Horan, 56, of Elysburg; Mary Anne Langton, 55, of Mount Carmel, and Catherine Schrantz, 35, of Hellertown.
Carls between Jan. 14, 2012, and May 2, 2015, had 56 prescriptions totaling 6,600 pills/units. Kelley between Jan. 24, 2012, and Oct. 24, 2013, had 20 prescriptions totaling 3,600 pills/units; Horand had 82 prescriptions totaling 420 pills/units; Schrantz had 19 prescriptions totaling 2,540 pills/units. Langton had four prescriptions totaling 420 pills/units, according to the DEA.
Short presented a line graph that showed Kraynak's prescription of controlled substances practices between 2012 and 2017. It revealed a slow increase of prescriptions until January 2016 when there was a sharp decline in prescriptions. It went from approximately 1,500 in December 2015 to 567 in January 2016 and then back up to 3,100 in March 2016.
The drop was right before the first federal warrant issued on Kraynak's practice. The DEA had already started its investigation, Short said.
Kraynak made 76,221 opioid prescriptions, totaling 8,902,319 pills/units, and 4,542 stimulant prescriptions, totaling 258,385 pills/units, between 2012 and 2017. Of those, Oxycodone, at 61,365 prescriptions totaling 7,271,719 pills/units, and Hydrocodone, at 10,605 prescriptions totaling 1,340,884 pills/units, were his top two prescribed controlled substances, according to the DEA.
The analysis only covers Hydrocodone after Oct. 6, 2014, since it was only then changed to a Schedule II controlled substance, according to the DEA.
Expert finishes testimony
Pain medicine specialist Dr. Stephen Thomas, of Pain and Disability Management Consultant PC, of Pittsburgh, finished his testimony at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, ending approximately 15 hours of testimony this week. He testified for nearly five hours on Monday, seven hours on Tuesday and nearly three hours on Wednesday.
Thomas testified over the last three days that he reviewed 12 files of Kraynak's patients who fatally overdoses and determined that five of them could be linked to Kraynak's prescribing practices. He reiterated many times upon defense questioning that the patients died as a direct result of Kraynak's prescribing practices.
"I have value judgment," said Thomas. "I would much rather see you complain to me that your back hurts than see you dead in a box."
Thomas testified that it doesn't matter whether a patient intentionally took too many pills or accidentally took too many pills in terms of the case. The matter at hand is whether Kraynak's prescribing practices were criminal, he said.
He also testified that other factors such as genetic defects or underlying conditions are not relevant either. Those factors should have been reason to prescribe less, not more, he said.
Kraynak did one pill count for the 12 patients, he testified.
"That's not practicing (medicine)," said Thomas. "That practice is shoddy, that practice is haphazard, that practice is irregular, that practice is bad."
Kraynak is free on $500,000 unsecured bail. His medical license is suspended indefinitely by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine until the conclusion of the criminal case, according to the Department of State.
The trial continues Thursday at 9:30 a.m. with the first day of the defense's case. A witness from Kulpmont is expected to provide testimony via videoconference and the judge has also approved subpoenas for coroners involved in the case, including Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley.
The four-week trial is anticipated to end next week. The case will not be heard on Friday and Oct. 1.