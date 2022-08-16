MILTON — The future of the Milton Community Pool is uncertain as it faces an estimated half a million dollars in needed repairs to reopen it.
Milton Borough Councilmen John Pfeil and Charlie Swartz, both co-chairs of the Milton Pool Committee, said borough residents have until Aug. 30 to fill out a survey on what should happen to the 55-year-old deteriorating community pool located at Brown Avenue Park. The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MiltonPool.
"We are responsible to the taxpayers," said Pfeil. "We are looking to the future. We want to look at all the numbers and all the responses. We wanted to hear from Milton residents: do you want a pool? Do you want to help pay for it?"
The options are to rehabilitate the pool, replace it with another pool or close the pool permanently and find other uses for that section of the park. If the pool would be rehabilitated or replaced, taxes would likely be raised in order to pay for it.
The Milton Community Pool opened in 1967 on Izer Drive in Brown Avenue Park. Earlier this year, borough council members made the decision not to open the community pool this summer due to the number of repairs needed. It could cost up to $500,000 to fix the leaking pipes, the crumbling pump house wall and other items.
"We decided to put the brakes on and take a look at the big picture," said Pfeil.
The pool has a 50-year life expectancy. It has been 55 years since it first opened, said Swartz.
Over the years, repairs have been deferred and those decisions are now catching up, said Pfeil.
The estimated $500,000 in repairs includes the needed work, but also renovating the piping system so they don't need to rip up the floor of the pool every time they need to access pipes. It would also include improvements to accommodate those under the Americans with Disabilities Act, they said.
It could cost an estimated $3 million to replace the pool, they said.
An initial survey was conducted in the spring, but it didn't have nearly the amount of responses that the council wanted. The new online survey has at least 700 responses with 400 of them from borough residents, they said.
"The goal is as many people as possible," said Pfeil.
Those filling out the survey are asked 11 questions, including name, place of residency, number of people living in their household, how often they use the community pool, how much they value the pool, how much they would be willing to pay to repair or replace, whether they would be willing to pay additional taxes or fees, and whether they would be willing to volunteer for or contribute to fundraising campaigns.
Surveys can be filled out online, or also physically filled out and dropped off at or mailed to the Milton Borough Office, 2 Filbert St., Milton, PA 17847.
The pool operates at a cost between $50,000 and $75,000, but rarely ever breaks even. It has also decreased in attendance in the last 10 years, they said.