The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) will host Raise the Region 2022, an event to help local nonprofit organizations’ fundraising efforts.
FCFP, in partnership with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, will be launching a 30-hour fundraising event starting March 9.
Nonprofit participation in Raise the Region is available to 501(c)(3) organizations serving residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, or Union counties.
Preregistration is required by Friday at 5 p.m. For nonprofits interested in registering, visit www.RaiseTheRegion.org.
Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has donated $170,000 that will be used to stretch every donation made to preregistered nonprofits.
Additional monetary prizes and incentives sponsored by First Citizens Community Bank, Larson Design Group, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, UPMC, Weis Markets, and AutoTrader will be awarded to participating nonprofits throughout the entire event.
In 2021, thousands of donors made over 14,000 gifts during Raise the Region. Since starting in 2013, Raise the Region has collectively received $12.3 million in donations for the benefit of local nonprofit organizations.
On March 9 at 6 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. on March 10 the public is encouraged to visit www.RaiseTheRegion.org and select participating nonprofits to support.
Donations can help raise additional support for nonprofits selected by qualifying them for monetary prizes. All gifts are tax-deductible.
FCFP works to improve the quality of life in Northcentral Pennsylvania through community leadership, the promotion of philanthropy, the strengthening of nonprofit impact and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets.
For more information on the programs and services offered by the Community Foundation, contact the Community Foundation office at 570-321-1500.