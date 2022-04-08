SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has named Katherine Straub as dean of the School of Natural and Social Sciences.
Straub has been serving as interim dean since August 2021.
“Kathy has had a long and successful tenure at Susquehanna, and I am thrilled that she will continue on as dean of the School of Natural and Social Sciences permanently,” University Provost Dave Ramsaran said. “Kathy not only has significant institutional knowledge of Susquehanna, she also has a passion for scholarship and a drive to see Susquehanna expand its horizons and that of its students. All of this, combined with the esteem in which she is held by her colleagues, ensures she will lead the School of Natural and Social Sciences to much success.”
As dean of the School of Natural and Social Sciences, Straub will oversee eight academic departments comprised of 71 faculty members. She will also be a member of University President Jonathan Green’s Senior Leadership Team, the Provost Council and the University Council.
“As a young female earth scientist, I had very few academic role models who would have allowed me to envision myself where I am today. I am honored to be given this opportunity by the colleagues I have valued working with over the past 20 years,” Straub said. “I look forward to continuing to support our excellent faculty in their teaching and scholarship and to preparing an increasingly diversified student body for meaningful and productive careers.”
Straub joined Susquehanna in 2002 as assistant professor of earth and environmental sciences. She was promoted to associate professor in 2008 and achieved full professor standing in 2014, at which time she was also elected chair of the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences. In 2017, Straub was named director of Susquehanna’s Center for Environmental Education and Research.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in earth and planetary sciences from Harvard University in 1994. She went on to earn her master’s degree and doctorate in atmospheric science from Colorado State University in 1999 and 2002, respectively.