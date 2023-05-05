WATSONTOWN — Three candidates for the 108th District House seat met in a debate Thursday night in front of 60 people in Watsontown to discuss the issues and inform the public on why they should vote on May 16 in the Special Election.
The Members of the California Grange Club hosted the 90-minute debate between Libertarian candidate Elijah Scretching, Democratic candidate and Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn and Republican candidate Michael Stender.
The organization helps the community and volunteers on various projects, according to club President Bob Pardoe.
Pardoe said one of the projects they wanted to do was host a debate.
The three candidates answered questions ranging from gun laws, to Encina and parental educational rights.
Scretching, who said he has continued to educate himself about politics in Harrisburg, stuck to his beliefs that his opinions on the issues do not matter as much as the people he represents.
“I want the people to have the power,” he said. “Not the government.”
Scretching said he felt the addition of Encina plastics recycling facility — which would be located in Point Township along Route 11 — is great for the area and will add 300 high-paying jobs.
“This is something that will improve our area,” he said.
Finn said he has been involved in conversations and the filtering system that the company plans to use will ensure that no toxins will be present.
Stender said if he is elected, he would make sure that all state governmental agencies are monitoring the plant.
“I would make sure our state agencies can hold a flame to their feet,” he said.
One of the questions asked was if parents should be involved in their children’s education and Stender, who serves on the Shikellamy school board, said, “yes.”
Stender said parents have the choice of also running for school board.
Finn agreed. “If you want to be involved, then get involved,” he said.
The question about how, as a state representative, they would help make schools safer also was brought to the table.
“We need to have armed guards,” Scretching said. “We have to stop being reactive and start being proactive.”
The final question of the night was why a voter should choose one of them to represent the 108th District.
“I refused endorsements,” Finn said. “I want to be endorsed by the people of the 108th District and I want to go to Harrisburg and roll up my sleeves and get to work.”
Stender said he wants to be able to work for the residents of the 108th and he knows he has to return to the district at the end of the day.
“I will have to come home and look you in the face and tell you what is going on,” he said.
Scretching joked with the crowd and said he was going to spend a lot of time in the district.
“I am not going anywhere, especially with these gas prices,” he joked. “I want to be able to stay right with the people of the district and be able to always listen to their ideas and bring them to Harrisburg.”