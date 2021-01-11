Food inspections

Food service location inspections from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31

MONTOUR

GALERA DOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Date of report: 12/21/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations:     1(Bowl observed as scoop in chicken taco container inside walk-in cooler.) 2(Food in the walk-in cooler stored open with no covering.)

DANVILLE SUPER 8

Date of report: 12/11/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KACHIN INTERNATIONA

Date of report: 12/09/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTHUMBERLAND

DOLLAR GENERAL #21107

Date of report: 12/29/2020

Town: Montandon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

IRISH ISLE PROVISION CO & MEAT MARKET

Date of report: 12/28/2020

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Repackaged meats, cheeses, pudding and candy not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.)

THE GLOBAL GOURMET LLC

Date of report: 12/28/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WAGGING TAIL COFFEE CO.

Date of report: 12/28/2020

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FIREHOUSE WINERY

Date of report: 12/23/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #398

Date of report: 12/15/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOMINO’S #4784

Date of report: 12/15/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KULPMONT BROTHERS

Date of report: 12/15/2020

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NEW CHINA KING

Date of report: 12/15/2020

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Thermometers for ensuring proper food temperatures are not calibrated and/or functioning properly.) 2(Single-use METAL CANS being re-used multiple times for food storage and/or preparation.)

CIRO’S RISTORANTE ITALIANO

Date of report: 12/14/2020

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Accumulation of static dust observed on fan guards and walk-in cooler ceiling.)

SUNBURY STEAM FIRE ENGINE CO. #1

Date of report: 12/11/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SCICCHITANO’S BUONO PIZZA

Date of report: 12/09/2020

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility is reduced oxygen packaging Soupies, which has a potential for Clostridium botulinum / Listeria monocytogenes, without documenting or monitoring a secondary food safety barrier.)

WENDY’S #19119

Date of report: 12/09/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the both restrooms area to remind food employees to wash their hands.)

WHITE OWL INN

Date of report: 12/09/2020

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(This facility observed with two-tank slushie machine: no three-bay sink system large enough to properly clean tanks.)

BLUE SPRUCE INN

Date of report: 12/08/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

TASTECRAFT

Date of report: 12/08/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE BREAKING BREAD CO

Date of report: 12/08/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employees observed in food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.) 2(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

D & D FAMILY RESTAURANT

Date of report: 12/01/2020

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Restroom doors are not self-closing.)

SNYDER

LAUVER’S FAMILY TRADITIONS RESTAURANT

Date of report: 12/29/2020

Town: Trevoton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ETZLER BUTCHER SHOP

Date of report: 12/24/2020

Town: Beaverton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AMATO’S PIZZA

Date of report: 12/22/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

IGA #051

Date of report: 12/22/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Meat sticks held at 47°F, on the top shelf of “Gourmet Corner” unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

SUSHI MASA

Date of report: 12/22/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed Food Employee food preparation tasks and then wash gloves at sink without changing gloves.) 2(Hood filters above grill observed with heavy grease on lower edge and droplets forming on top edge.)

HARVEYS FOOD MART #2

Date of report: 12/14/2020

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DAIRY QUEEN #41344

Date of report: 12/08/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHINA HOUSE BUFFET

Date of report: 12/08/2020

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed Food Employee repairing cart’s wheel (had fallen off) and then do food preparation tasks without changing gloves.) 2(Single use plastic jar (cut for use as scoop) being re-used multiple times for food preparation.)

WENDY’S #19917

Date of report: 12/07/2020

Town: Hummels Wharf

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TOM’S EATERY AT FOX CROSSING

Date of report: 12/04/2020

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food was held at 50°F, in the food preparation unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

MARZONI’S BRICK OVEN & MICROBREWERY

Date of report: 12/02/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Pizza condiments held on ice bed in top section of right preparation unit, rather than 41°F or below as required. Food was held on ice in top section of kitchen preparation unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

THE PEPPER TREE

Date of report: 12/02/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Single use plastic containers (”Cool Whip”, etc.) being re-used multiple times for food storage.) 2(A food employee was observed touching toast, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.) 3(Observed six 50-pound bags of potatoes stored directly on the floor between the walk-in area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.)

ROCCO’S PIZZA

Date of report: 12/02/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Roast beef, which was cooled, was only reheated in crock pot for hot holding and not 165°F within two hours as required.)

VFW POST #6631

Date of report: 12/02/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #3481

Date of report: 12/01/2020

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SAYLOR’S MARKET

Date of report: 12/01/2020

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Both three-compartment sinks not sealed to wall behind: prevent utensils from being stored in this space.)

TOP STAR EXPRESS #0032

Date of report: 12/01/2020

Town: Beavertown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(-Can opener and holder observed with food waste accumulations. Mold-like substance accumulations observed on back-side of ice dispensing chute.)

UNION

DOLLAR GENERAL #15976 (NEW BERLIN)

Date of report: 12/30/2020

Town: New Berlin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ABRANA MARIE’S

Date of report: 12/23/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Dust buildup on fan box drain line and electrical conduit on ceiling in walk-in cooler.)

ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA

Date of report: 12/21/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The harvest shield in the ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have an accumulation of mold residue and was not clean to sight and touch.) 2(Observed clean dish washer racks stored on the floor.)

AMAMI JR AND ESPRESSO BAR

Date of report: 12/15/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GRAM’S

Date of report: 12/15/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HARVEY’S FOOD MART - NEW BERLIN

Date of report: 12/15/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 3-compartment sink.)

LEWISBURG CLUB

Date of report: 12/15/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NATURAL FOOD & GARDEN STORE

Date of report: 12/15/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PANERA BREAD #1740

Date of report: 12/15/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WRIGHT WAY CATERING

Date of report: 12/15/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHINA CHEF

Date of report: 12/10/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HARVEYS FOOD MART

Date of report: 12/10/2020

Town: Millmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Top of half-wall at food prep area has exposed wood and drywall. Area is not smooth and easily cleanable. Finish off top of wall and repair drywall damaged near slicer.)

LEWISBURG PHARMACY

Date of report: 12/10/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION COUNTY SPORTSMENS CLUB INC

Date of report: 12/10/2020

Town: Millmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Mold-like residue on walk-in cooler ceiling near ceiling light.)

WENGER’S DISCOUNT GROCERY

Date of report: 12/10/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

YODER-ZIMMERMAN POST #1964

Date of report: 12/10/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DUNKIN DONUT OF LEWISBURG

Date of report: 12/09/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Black mold-like buildup on interior ceiling of ice machine bin. Heavy dust accumulation and food splatter on monitor brackets and wiring above food prep zones.) 2(Y-valve with shutoffs installed downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet.)

LEWISBURG HOTEL

Date of report: 12/09/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Dark buildup from hands on walk-in cooler door edge around handle.)

ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA

Date of report: 12/09/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNOWFOX-WEIS #31

Date of report: 12/09/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TOWN TAVERN

Date of report: 12/09/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Accumulation of dust on fan guards in walk-in cooler.)

ALL STAR BAGELS

Date of report: 12/07/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EL SABOR

Date of report: 12/07/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PIZZA HUT

Date of report: 12/07/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(One food storage rack in walk-in cooler exhibiting areas of damaged coating with exposed rusted areas that are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.) 2(A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility. REPEAT VIOLATION)

WENDYS #19116

Date of report: 12/07/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Grouting between floor tiles getting low in some areas of kitchen/service areas.)

AMAMI KITCHEN & ESPRESSO BAR

Date of report: 12/03/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WALMART #1644

Date of report: 12/03/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ELIMSPORT UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Date of report: 12/02/2020

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

