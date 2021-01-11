Food service location inspections from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31
MONTOUR
GALERA DOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Date of report: 12/21/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Bowl observed as scoop in chicken taco container inside walk-in cooler.) 2(Food in the walk-in cooler stored open with no covering.)
DANVILLE SUPER 8
Date of report: 12/11/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KACHIN INTERNATIONA
Date of report: 12/09/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND
DOLLAR GENERAL #21107
Date of report: 12/29/2020
Town: Montandon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
IRISH ISLE PROVISION CO & MEAT MARKET
Date of report: 12/28/2020
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Repackaged meats, cheeses, pudding and candy not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.)
THE GLOBAL GOURMET LLC
Date of report: 12/28/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WAGGING TAIL COFFEE CO.
Date of report: 12/28/2020
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FIREHOUSE WINERY
Date of report: 12/23/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #398
Date of report: 12/15/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOMINO’S #4784
Date of report: 12/15/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KULPMONT BROTHERS
Date of report: 12/15/2020
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NEW CHINA KING
Date of report: 12/15/2020
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Thermometers for ensuring proper food temperatures are not calibrated and/or functioning properly.) 2(Single-use METAL CANS being re-used multiple times for food storage and/or preparation.)
CIRO’S RISTORANTE ITALIANO
Date of report: 12/14/2020
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Accumulation of static dust observed on fan guards and walk-in cooler ceiling.)
SUNBURY STEAM FIRE ENGINE CO. #1
Date of report: 12/11/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SCICCHITANO’S BUONO PIZZA
Date of report: 12/09/2020
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility is reduced oxygen packaging Soupies, which has a potential for Clostridium botulinum / Listeria monocytogenes, without documenting or monitoring a secondary food safety barrier.)
WENDY’S #19119
Date of report: 12/09/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the both restrooms area to remind food employees to wash their hands.)
WHITE OWL INN
Date of report: 12/09/2020
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(This facility observed with two-tank slushie machine: no three-bay sink system large enough to properly clean tanks.)
BLUE SPRUCE INN
Date of report: 12/08/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
TASTECRAFT
Date of report: 12/08/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE BREAKING BREAD CO
Date of report: 12/08/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employees observed in food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.) 2(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
D & D FAMILY RESTAURANT
Date of report: 12/01/2020
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Restroom doors are not self-closing.)
SNYDER
LAUVER’S FAMILY TRADITIONS RESTAURANT
Date of report: 12/29/2020
Town: Trevoton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ETZLER BUTCHER SHOP
Date of report: 12/24/2020
Town: Beaverton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AMATO’S PIZZA
Date of report: 12/22/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
IGA #051
Date of report: 12/22/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Meat sticks held at 47°F, on the top shelf of “Gourmet Corner” unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
SUSHI MASA
Date of report: 12/22/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed Food Employee food preparation tasks and then wash gloves at sink without changing gloves.) 2(Hood filters above grill observed with heavy grease on lower edge and droplets forming on top edge.)
HARVEYS FOOD MART #2
Date of report: 12/14/2020
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DAIRY QUEEN #41344
Date of report: 12/08/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHINA HOUSE BUFFET
Date of report: 12/08/2020
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed Food Employee repairing cart’s wheel (had fallen off) and then do food preparation tasks without changing gloves.) 2(Single use plastic jar (cut for use as scoop) being re-used multiple times for food preparation.)
WENDY’S #19917
Date of report: 12/07/2020
Town: Hummels Wharf
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TOM’S EATERY AT FOX CROSSING
Date of report: 12/04/2020
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food was held at 50°F, in the food preparation unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
MARZONI’S BRICK OVEN & MICROBREWERY
Date of report: 12/02/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Pizza condiments held on ice bed in top section of right preparation unit, rather than 41°F or below as required. Food was held on ice in top section of kitchen preparation unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
THE PEPPER TREE
Date of report: 12/02/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Single use plastic containers (”Cool Whip”, etc.) being re-used multiple times for food storage.) 2(A food employee was observed touching toast, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.) 3(Observed six 50-pound bags of potatoes stored directly on the floor between the walk-in area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.)
ROCCO’S PIZZA
Date of report: 12/02/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Roast beef, which was cooled, was only reheated in crock pot for hot holding and not 165°F within two hours as required.)
VFW POST #6631
Date of report: 12/02/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #3481
Date of report: 12/01/2020
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SAYLOR’S MARKET
Date of report: 12/01/2020
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Both three-compartment sinks not sealed to wall behind: prevent utensils from being stored in this space.)
TOP STAR EXPRESS #0032
Date of report: 12/01/2020
Town: Beavertown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(-Can opener and holder observed with food waste accumulations. Mold-like substance accumulations observed on back-side of ice dispensing chute.)
UNION
DOLLAR GENERAL #15976 (NEW BERLIN)
Date of report: 12/30/2020
Town: New Berlin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ABRANA MARIE’S
Date of report: 12/23/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Dust buildup on fan box drain line and electrical conduit on ceiling in walk-in cooler.)
ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA
Date of report: 12/21/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The harvest shield in the ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have an accumulation of mold residue and was not clean to sight and touch.) 2(Observed clean dish washer racks stored on the floor.)
AMAMI JR AND ESPRESSO BAR
Date of report: 12/15/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GRAM’S
Date of report: 12/15/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HARVEY’S FOOD MART - NEW BERLIN
Date of report: 12/15/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 3-compartment sink.)
LEWISBURG CLUB
Date of report: 12/15/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NATURAL FOOD & GARDEN STORE
Date of report: 12/15/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PANERA BREAD #1740
Date of report: 12/15/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WRIGHT WAY CATERING
Date of report: 12/15/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHINA CHEF
Date of report: 12/10/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HARVEYS FOOD MART
Date of report: 12/10/2020
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Top of half-wall at food prep area has exposed wood and drywall. Area is not smooth and easily cleanable. Finish off top of wall and repair drywall damaged near slicer.)
LEWISBURG PHARMACY
Date of report: 12/10/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION COUNTY SPORTSMENS CLUB INC
Date of report: 12/10/2020
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Mold-like residue on walk-in cooler ceiling near ceiling light.)
WENGER’S DISCOUNT GROCERY
Date of report: 12/10/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
YODER-ZIMMERMAN POST #1964
Date of report: 12/10/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DUNKIN DONUT OF LEWISBURG
Date of report: 12/09/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Black mold-like buildup on interior ceiling of ice machine bin. Heavy dust accumulation and food splatter on monitor brackets and wiring above food prep zones.) 2(Y-valve with shutoffs installed downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet.)
LEWISBURG HOTEL
Date of report: 12/09/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Dark buildup from hands on walk-in cooler door edge around handle.)
ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA
Date of report: 12/09/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNOWFOX-WEIS #31
Date of report: 12/09/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TOWN TAVERN
Date of report: 12/09/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Accumulation of dust on fan guards in walk-in cooler.)
ALL STAR BAGELS
Date of report: 12/07/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EL SABOR
Date of report: 12/07/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PIZZA HUT
Date of report: 12/07/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(One food storage rack in walk-in cooler exhibiting areas of damaged coating with exposed rusted areas that are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.) 2(A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility. REPEAT VIOLATION)
WENDYS #19116
Date of report: 12/07/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Grouting between floor tiles getting low in some areas of kitchen/service areas.)
AMAMI KITCHEN & ESPRESSO BAR
Date of report: 12/03/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WALMART #1644
Date of report: 12/03/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ELIMSPORT UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Date of report: 12/02/2020
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Food service location inspections from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31
MONTOUR
GALERA DOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Date of report: 12/21/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Bowl observed as scoop in chicken taco container inside walk-in cooler.) 2(Food in the walk-in cooler stored open with no covering.)
DANVILLE SUPER 8
Date of report: 12/11/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KACHIN INTERNATIONA
Date of report: 12/09/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND
DOLLAR GENERAL #21107
Date of report: 12/29/2020
Town: Montandon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
IRISH ISLE PROVISION CO & MEAT MARKET
Date of report: 12/28/2020
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Repackaged meats, cheeses, pudding and candy not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.)
THE GLOBAL GOURMET LLC
Date of report: 12/28/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WAGGING TAIL COFFEE CO.
Date of report: 12/28/2020
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FIREHOUSE WINERY
Date of report: 12/23/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #398
Date of report: 12/15/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOMINO’S #4784
Date of report: 12/15/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KULPMONT BROTHERS
Date of report: 12/15/2020
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NEW CHINA KING
Date of report: 12/15/2020
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Thermometers for ensuring proper food temperatures are not calibrated and/or functioning properly.) 2(Single-use METAL CANS being re-used multiple times for food storage and/or preparation.)
CIRO’S RISTORANTE ITALIANO
Date of report: 12/14/2020
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Accumulation of static dust observed on fan guards and walk-in cooler ceiling.)
SUNBURY STEAM FIRE ENGINE CO. #1
Date of report: 12/11/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SCICCHITANO’S BUONO PIZZA
Date of report: 12/09/2020
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility is reduced oxygen packaging Soupies, which has a potential for Clostridium botulinum / Listeria monocytogenes, without documenting or monitoring a secondary food safety barrier.)
WENDY’S #19119
Date of report: 12/09/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the both restrooms area to remind food employees to wash their hands.)
WHITE OWL INN
Date of report: 12/09/2020
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(This facility observed with two-tank slushie machine: no three-bay sink system large enough to properly clean tanks.)
BLUE SPRUCE INN
Date of report: 12/08/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
TASTECRAFT
Date of report: 12/08/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE BREAKING BREAD CO
Date of report: 12/08/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employees observed in food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.) 2(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
D & D FAMILY RESTAURANT
Date of report: 12/01/2020
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Restroom doors are not self-closing.)
SNYDER
LAUVER’S FAMILY TRADITIONS RESTAURANT
Date of report: 12/29/2020
Town: Trevoton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ETZLER BUTCHER SHOP
Date of report: 12/24/2020
Town: Beaverton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AMATO’S PIZZA
Date of report: 12/22/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
IGA #051
Date of report: 12/22/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Meat sticks held at 47°F, on the top shelf of “Gourmet Corner” unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
SUSHI MASA
Date of report: 12/22/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed Food Employee food preparation tasks and then wash gloves at sink without changing gloves.) 2(Hood filters above grill observed with heavy grease on lower edge and droplets forming on top edge.)
HARVEYS FOOD MART #2
Date of report: 12/14/2020
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DAIRY QUEEN #41344
Date of report: 12/08/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHINA HOUSE BUFFET
Date of report: 12/08/2020
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed Food Employee repairing cart’s wheel (had fallen off) and then do food preparation tasks without changing gloves.) 2(Single use plastic jar (cut for use as scoop) being re-used multiple times for food preparation.)
WENDY’S #19917
Date of report: 12/07/2020
Town: Hummels Wharf
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TOM’S EATERY AT FOX CROSSING
Date of report: 12/04/2020
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food was held at 50°F, in the food preparation unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
MARZONI’S BRICK OVEN & MICROBREWERY
Date of report: 12/02/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Pizza condiments held on ice bed in top section of right preparation unit, rather than 41°F or below as required. Food was held on ice in top section of kitchen preparation unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
THE PEPPER TREE
Date of report: 12/02/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Single use plastic containers (”Cool Whip”, etc.) being re-used multiple times for food storage.) 2(A food employee was observed touching toast, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.) 3(Observed six 50-pound bags of potatoes stored directly on the floor between the walk-in area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.)
ROCCO’S PIZZA
Date of report: 12/02/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Roast beef, which was cooled, was only reheated in crock pot for hot holding and not 165°F within two hours as required.)
VFW POST #6631
Date of report: 12/02/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #3481
Date of report: 12/01/2020
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SAYLOR’S MARKET
Date of report: 12/01/2020
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Both three-compartment sinks not sealed to wall behind: prevent utensils from being stored in this space.)
TOP STAR EXPRESS #0032
Date of report: 12/01/2020
Town: Beavertown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(-Can opener and holder observed with food waste accumulations. Mold-like substance accumulations observed on back-side of ice dispensing chute.)
UNION
DOLLAR GENERAL #15976 (NEW BERLIN)
Date of report: 12/30/2020
Town: New Berlin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ABRANA MARIE’S
Date of report: 12/23/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Dust buildup on fan box drain line and electrical conduit on ceiling in walk-in cooler.)
ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA
Date of report: 12/21/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The harvest shield in the ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have an accumulation of mold residue and was not clean to sight and touch.) 2(Observed clean dish washer racks stored on the floor.)
AMAMI JR AND ESPRESSO BAR
Date of report: 12/15/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GRAM’S
Date of report: 12/15/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HARVEY’S FOOD MART - NEW BERLIN
Date of report: 12/15/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 3-compartment sink.)
LEWISBURG CLUB
Date of report: 12/15/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NATURAL FOOD & GARDEN STORE
Date of report: 12/15/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PANERA BREAD #1740
Date of report: 12/15/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WRIGHT WAY CATERING
Date of report: 12/15/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHINA CHEF
Date of report: 12/10/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HARVEYS FOOD MART
Date of report: 12/10/2020
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Top of half-wall at food prep area has exposed wood and drywall. Area is not smooth and easily cleanable. Finish off top of wall and repair drywall damaged near slicer.)
LEWISBURG PHARMACY
Date of report: 12/10/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION COUNTY SPORTSMENS CLUB INC
Date of report: 12/10/2020
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Mold-like residue on walk-in cooler ceiling near ceiling light.)
WENGER’S DISCOUNT GROCERY
Date of report: 12/10/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
YODER-ZIMMERMAN POST #1964
Date of report: 12/10/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DUNKIN DONUT OF LEWISBURG
Date of report: 12/09/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Black mold-like buildup on interior ceiling of ice machine bin. Heavy dust accumulation and food splatter on monitor brackets and wiring above food prep zones.) 2(Y-valve with shutoffs installed downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet.)
LEWISBURG HOTEL
Date of report: 12/09/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Dark buildup from hands on walk-in cooler door edge around handle.)
ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA
Date of report: 12/09/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNOWFOX-WEIS #31
Date of report: 12/09/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TOWN TAVERN
Date of report: 12/09/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Accumulation of dust on fan guards in walk-in cooler.)
ALL STAR BAGELS
Date of report: 12/07/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EL SABOR
Date of report: 12/07/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PIZZA HUT
Date of report: 12/07/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(One food storage rack in walk-in cooler exhibiting areas of damaged coating with exposed rusted areas that are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.) 2(A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility. REPEAT VIOLATION)
WENDYS #19116
Date of report: 12/07/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Grouting between floor tiles getting low in some areas of kitchen/service areas.)
AMAMI KITCHEN & ESPRESSO BAR
Date of report: 12/03/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WALMART #1644
Date of report: 12/03/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ELIMSPORT UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Date of report: 12/02/2020
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None