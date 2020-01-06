Food service location inspections from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31
MONTOUR
37 WEST BAR & GRILL @ QUALITY INN
Date of report: 12/11/2019
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Bar’s soda gun holder, a food-contact surface, was observed to have mold-like substance residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Walk-in cooler shelving, a food-contact surface, was observed to have mold-like accumulations and was not clean to sight and touch.)
GALERA DOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Date of report: 12/10/2019
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KACHIN INTERNATIONAL
Date of report: 12/10/2019
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNIDA PIZZA
Date of report: 12/10/2019
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (The handwash sink in the preparation area was blocked by trash can and small oven: not accessible at all times for employee use.
NORTHUMBERLAND
FETTER’S MEAT MARKET
Date of report: 12/23/2019
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Buildup of dropped meat on floor in walk-in freezer just inside the door. Floor to be cleaned daily of meat buildup.) 2 (Ingredient listings missing from the labels of the following pre-packaged items: parmasean cheese, candy, pretzel sticks, marshmallow bits, pimento dip and garlic dip.) 3 (Condensate forming on the bottom of the drain pan of the cooling unit in the walk-in cooler in the bakery. Only empty boxes were stored under drip at time of inspection. No foods to be stored under drips till repaired.) 4 (Flaking paint observed on overhead rails in walk-in meat cooler. Loose paint to be scraped off and food-grade grease to be applied to rusting areas.) 5 (Boxes of food not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in freezer)
KULPMONT BROTHERS
Date of report: 12/23/2019
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MASSERS FARM MARKET LLC
Date of report: 12/23/2019
Town: Paxinos
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL STORE #3455
Date of report: 12/20/2019
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (6 cans of corn, beans and chicken & dumplings observed with severe dents or damage to lid seams. All were pulled from sale.)
DRIES’ ORCHARDS
Date of report: 12/20/2019
Town: Paxinos
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Repackaged “Nut Tritious Mix” and dried fruit containers not labeled ingredient statement.)
THE NEW CROWN LANES
Date of report: 12/20/2019
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Two jars of pepper held at 50°F, in the food preparation unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2 (Thirteen missing/water-damaged ceiling tiles, in the kitchen area, not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.) 3 (Food facility has lost its certified food employee over 3 months ago and has not replaced the certified food employee as required.)
SHOWCASE BILLIARDS
Date of report: 12/20/2019
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TREVORTON POST #92
Date of report: 12/20/2019
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHINA KING
Date of report: 12/18/2019
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Single use aluminum cans being re-used for food storage, in food preparation unit and walk-in cooler, and preparation area.)
JJ STAMM SOCIAL HALL-FLEA MARKET INC
Date of report: 12/18/2019
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LOWER MAHANOY FIRE COMPANY
Date of report: 12/18/2019
Town: Dalmatia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RIDGEVIEW FOODS
Date of report: 12/18/2019
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SYLVIA’S SWEET CAKES
Date of report: 12/18/2019
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WHITE OWL INN
Date of report: 12/18/2019
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CVS PHARMACY #1894
Date of report: 12/17/2019
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
END ZONE BAR & GRILL
Date of report: 12/17/2019
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (The handwash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by equipment and trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use.) 2 (Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.)
IRISH ISLE PROVISION CO & MEAT MARKET
Date of report: 12/17/2019
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Observed frozen food stored directly on the floor in warehouse walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 2 (Prepackaged candy food is not labeled properly with the ingredient statement. Prepackaged baked goods from Dalo’s not labeled properly with the name of producer and ingredient statement.)
MAE`S INN
Date of report: 12/17/2019
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SCICCHITANO’S BUONO PIZZA
Date of report: 12/17/2019
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food employee observed in pizza preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as beard cover.)
SUNOCO - QUICK SHOP #5
Date of report: 12/16/2019
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Sandwiches in hot hold unit registering 130*F instead of 135*F or above. Unit was adjusted upward and sandwiches were up to 134*F at end of inspection.) 2 (Milk & half and half registering 50*F in creamer cold-hold unit at coffee station. All milk was in unit since last night. Milk was disposed of and new containers place out on ice. ~$5 worth of milk disposed.) 3 (Boxes of frozen food not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in freezer.) 4 (No QAC test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration at 3-compartment sink.)
ST JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Date of report: 12/12/2019
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE BREAKING BREAD CO
Date of report: 12/12/2019
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CIRO’S RISTORANTE ITALIANO
Date of report: 12/06/2019
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KINGDOM KIDZ
Date of report: 12/06/2019
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ELA’S ESCAPE BAR & GRILL
Date of report: 12/05/2019
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LOST MINED BREWING COMPANY
Date of report: 12/05/2019
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Bar sanitize sink observed at 122*F, above test strip manufacturer’s recommended 65 - 75*F for accurate testing. Eco-lab chemical sanitizer set-up with hot water, only - requiring several hours of cooling until concentration is within 65 - 75*F range for testing. 2 (Food facility has a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing; however, is set-up improperly - should be right to left wash, rinse, sanitize and dry on drainboard.)
LOYAL ORDER OF MOOSE LODGE #1149
Date of report: 12/05/2019
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Kitchen freezer shelving, a food-contact surface, was observed to have heavy frost accumulations and was not clean to sight and touch.) 2 (Hood’s mesh filters in kitchen area of the food facility is extremely greasy, dusty, and in need of cleaning.)
WAYSIDE INN
Date of report: 12/05/2019
Town: Paxinos
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety (TCS) food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date marked.) 2 (Plastic cup observed being used as scoop at bar ice bin.)
WOODY’S PIZZERIA
Date of report: 12/05/2019
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR TREE #2853
Date of report: 12/04/2019
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Eighteen packages of Bar S Salami (”Use By Nov 30, 2019) and 12 packages of Daniel Boone Biscuit Cut uncooked ham (9/19/19 Taste By?). )
PENN JERSEY MART #4
Date of report: 12/04/2019
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PUFF’S EXPRESS #2
Date of report: 12/04/2019
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SCICCHITANO’S CATERING
Date of report: 12/04/2019
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER’S RESTAURANT
Date of report: 12/04/2019
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Refrigeration shelving observed with rust accumulation.)
SPORTS ZONE
Date of report: 12/04/2019
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WHATNOT SHOPPE & CAFE
Date of report: 12/04/2019
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Right household refrigerator food (milk, bacon, etc.) was held at 45 °F, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
SNYDER
BAMBOO PALACE I
Date of report: 12/30/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #19800
Date of report: 12/30/2019
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Heating element is burned out on hot water heater for restrooms. Ticket for repair was placed 11/20/19. Sanitarian will return for a follow-up inspection.)
DOLLAR TREE #4767
Date of report: 12/30/2019
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (2 cans of food with severe dents at end seams pulled from sale.) 2 (Rear storage area not organized, over-stocked with boxes around perimeter not allowing for proper inspection to verify no pest activity. Bags of food partially broken open and on floor. Debris and trash on floor throughout storage area. Floors have buildup of dark residual grime and need mopped.)
PANERA BREAD #1599
Date of report: 12/30/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Insulation on piping to fan box in walk-in cooler in need of repair/replacement. Condensate forming droplets on insulation. No product to be stored directly under droplets.)
THE VILLA THERESA
Date of report: 12/30/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Bag of frozen soup observed thawing in standing water in sink instead of under cold, running water.) 2 (The handsink in the rear kitchen had a container and lids stored in basin indicating uses other than handwashing only.)
DUNKIN DONUTS - MIDDLEBURG
Date of report: 12/30/2019
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Buildup observed along the lip of the ice deflector plate in the ice machine bin.) 2 (Y-valve with shutoffs installed downstream of an atmospheric vacuum breaker on mop sink faucet.)
R & T GRILLING
Date of report: 12/20/2019
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ROCCO’S PIZZA
Date of report: 12/20/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MEISERVILLE INN
Date of report: 12/19/2019
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TROUTMAN’S MEAT MARKET, INC
Date of report: 12/19/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOTEL MIDDLEBURGER
Date of report: 12/12/2019
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RED ROBIN #465
Date of report: 12/19/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Y-valve with shutoffs installed downstream of an atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet.)
SUBWAY #24147
Date of report: 12/12/2019
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HARVEY’S FOOD MART # 3
Date of report: 12/09/2019
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)
THE PEPPER TREE
Date of report: 12/09/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Bags of potatoes and boxes of food not stored 6” off the floor in walk-in freezer and storage room.)
SUBWAY
Date of report: 12/09/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Employee observed wearing bracelet during food preparation.)
SUBWAY #52838
Date of report: 12/09/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Meatballs in sauce registering 103*F at center of meatball and observed in the hot hold steam well. Meatballs must be heated to at least 140*F internal temperature (commercially processed) first day and any reheats, after being cooled, must reach 165*F internal temperature. Meatballs were removed from steam well and reheated further in the microwave to 143*F.)
VFW POST #6631
Date of report: 12/09/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GARFIELD’S RESTAURANT & PUB #85
Date of report: 12/03/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Waitress observed placing tortilla chips on plate with bare hands.) 2 (Y-valve with shutoffs installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet.) 3 (Several rack shelves in walk-in cooler exhibiting significant areas of rust and are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.) 4 (Boxes of food not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in freezer.) 5 (Buildup of mold-like residue in soda gun nozzle at bar.)
LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE #5369
Date of report: 12/03/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Vacuum breaker valve cover missing on faucet at mop sink.)
MIDDLEBURG AUCTION - SALEBARN RESTAURANT
Date of report: 12/03/2019
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION COUNTY
DOLLAR GENERAL
Date of report: 12/27/2019
Town: Hartleton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HARVEY’S FOOD MART - NEW BERLIN
Date of report: 12/27/2019
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Accumulation of dust on fan guards in walk-in cooler.)
BRASSERIE LOUIS
Date of report: 12/19/2019
Town: LEWISBURG
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Pink mold-like residue on the lip of the ice deflector plate in the ice machine bin.) 2 (Spray bottle of cleaner not labeled as to contents.) 3 (Fan guards in walk-in cooler have buildup of dust.)
APPLEBEE’S #3323
Date of report: 12/19/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CORNERSTONE KITCHEN
Date of report: 12/18/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Y-valve with shutoffs installed downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet.)
DUNKIN DONUT OF LEWISBURG
Date of report: 12/18/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Accumulation of dust noted on electrical equipment, order screen and wall behind 2 Dunn coffee brewers.) 2 (Y-valve with shutoffs installed downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet.)
LEWISBURG PHARMACY
Date of report: 12/18/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
STOLTZFUS SNACK SHACK - MFF 3
Date of report: 12/18/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BULL RUN TAP HOUSE
Date of report: 12/11/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Chili, cheese sauces and soups registering 100-113*F in hot hold units. Water in units only registering 100*F. These items to be reheated rapidly to 165*F or above either on stove top or in hot hold units if they are designed for rapid reheat. Items were moved to stove top.) 2 (No self-closer on employee restroom door. REPEAT VIOLATION) 3 (No covered trash receptacle in employee restroom for feminine products.) 4 (Damaged drywall at slicer area is not longer smooth and easily cleanable.)
HARVEYS FOOD MART
Date of report: 12/11/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the kitchen to remind food employees to wash their hands.) 2 (Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.)
SHEETZ #276
Date of report: 12/09/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Observed an slight accumulation of pink mold on the ice machine harvest shield.) 2 (Food facility inspection indicates evidence of insect activity (observed a dead roach at back entry door). Facility has a pest control program (Erlich) but no reports were available for review.)
CHINA CHEF
Date of report: 12/06/2019
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNOWFOX-WEIS #31
Date of report: 12/06/2019
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION COUNTY SPORTSMENS CLUB INC
Date of report: 12/06/2019
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ABRANA MARIE’S
Date of report: 12/05/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BREAKING BREAD CO - PIZZATOWN TO GO
Date of report: 12/04/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ESCH’S SOFT PRETZELS
Date of report: 12/04/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PIZZA HUT #25468
Date of report: 12/04/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food storage rack in walk-in cooler exhibiting areas of rust and no longer smooth and easily cleanable.) 2 (Duct tape and electrical tape used on mechanical dishwasher handles are not smooth and easily cleanable surfaces.) 3 (Accumulation observed on top interior ceiling of mechanical dishwasher.) 4 (Mold-like buildup observed on some areas of food storage racks in walk-in cooler.) 5 (No mop/utility sink is provided in the facility. Employees were dumping mop bucket in toilet but are not approved to do this any longer. Mop sink to be installed within 90 days. Food Code Section Reference 5-203.13 Service Sink. (A) At least 1 service sink or 1 curbed cleaning facility shall be provided and conveniently located for the cleaning of mops or similar wet floor cleaning tools and for the disposal of mop water and similar liquid waste.)
NIDO
Date of report: 12/03/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WINFIELD AUCTION
Date of report: 12/03/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None