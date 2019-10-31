SUNBURY — The Northumberland County and Clinton County Boards of Assessment both made decisions on whether to grant UPMC Susquehanna's request for tax exemption in Sunbury and Lock Haven, but the property owner must be notified first before the decision is made public, according to the chief assessor in both counties.
A combined $679,934 in tax revenue in both counties is in question. The deadline for Northumberland County was Oct. 31 and the deadline for Clinton County is Nov. 5.
The Northumberland County assessment board, which consists of Commissioners Rick Shoch, Sam Schiccatano and Kymberley Best, met this week in executive session to discuss the request. A decision was made and a letter through certified mail was sent out on Wednesday, Northumberland County Chief Assessor Tiffany Kaseman said.
The board specifically noted the property owner must be notified first before the decision is made public, she said.
The former Sunbury Community Hospital, located at 350 N. 11th St., Sunbury, and the former Lock Haven Hospital, at 24 Cree Drive, Lock Haven, were both purchased from for-profit Quorum Health by nonprofit UPMC Susquehanna on Oct. 6, 2017. The property in Sunbury has been taxed since 2006 when Quorum Health, under Sunbury Hospital Corporation, purchased it from nonprofit Sunbury Community Hospital, according to county assessment records.
The UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury properties, which are assessed at a total value of $2,399,200, are across 20 different parcels in the same area of N. 11th St. If successful, the three taxing bodies would give up $371,800 in property tax revenue: $224,325 from Shikellamy School District, $74,975 from the city of Sunbury and $72,500 from Northumberland County, according to Kaseman.
UPMC Susquehanna Lock Haven is also seeking tax exemption of $308,134. Clinton County Chief Assessor Keith L. Yearick on Thursday said a decision was made, but the property owners must be notified before the information is made public.
Yearick said $308,134 in real estate revenue would be exempt if Clinton County approved the request: $163,190 from Keystone Central School District, $72,523 from the city of Lock Haven and $72,421 from Clinton County.