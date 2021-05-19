MOUNT CARMEL TWP. — A decomposed body is being examined by the Northumberland County Coroner's office after Mount Carmel Township Police Chief Brian Hollenbush said the remains were discovered about 10 yards off Route 901 near Excelsior on Tuesday evening.
Hollenbush said an investigation is being conducted by his department and the coroner's office. Hollenbush said the remains were collected by Coroner Jim Kelley and an autopsy is being conducted at Lehigh Valley Hospital.
Hollenbush said his department received a call at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday from a man who was walking through the woods and noticed the body. Hollenbush said it is an active investigation and he would provide updates as they become available.
Hollenbush said state police investigators were also on scene Tuesday night processing the scene.
Kelley declined comment this morning.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.